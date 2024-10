A group of Michigan community leaders told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe that Black men do not want to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, citing frustrations about how Harris' candidacy would make a difference in their lives.

"Vice President Harris used that radio interview to defend herself against accusations she’s doing this outreach now just because of political timing. And community leaders we spoke to here in Detroit say the Harris campaign still has a lot of work to do," O'Keefe said, noting Harris' interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

The vice president told Charlamagne that what she was talking about was "not new," and it was "not for the sake of winning this election."

"A lot of Black men are not into the Harris campaign, and I think this should have been done awhile ago," one Black community leader said.

"We have tens of thousands of people that do not intend to vote and don’t give a damn about Kamala, Trump, or anyone else because they don’t see how this campaign, this candidacy makes one bit of difference in their lives," another said.

O'Keefe also asked the group if they believed Harris would win in November.

Most of the group said that Harris would pull it off, but that it would be close.

"I think it's touch and go right now. I see shades of the Hillary Clinton campaign with the arrogance of a Democratic Party out of touch with the electorate," one of the leaders said.

Harris suggested she was open to reparations during her interview with Charlamagne.

"I am running to be a president for all Americans. That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history, to your point. So my agenda, well, first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that. And I've been very clear about that position in terms of my immediate plan," Harris answered.

Her town hall with Charlamagne came just days after former President Barack Obama, in comments that went viral, admonished Black male voters for a lack of enthusiasm in support of Harris. Polls indicate Trump is making gains with Black men, who are traditionally some of the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters.

