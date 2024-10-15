Chinese investments, rebukes for ‘preaching’ take center stage at contentious Casey v. McCormick rematch

Longtime Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick sparred over "lies" during their second debate on Tuesday, with McCormick saying he won't "take any preaching" from his Democratic rival.

"I'm not going to take any preaching from a guy who spent 30 years in public office and hasn't gotten much done. So I'm not going to take any preaching from you, Bob Casey, on that. And your lies, which are completely unworthy of you and your family and your service," McCormick said Tuesday evening, while directing his attention to Casey.

McCormick's remarks came as the two were questioned about their views on the escalating war in the Middle East, with Casey claiming McCormick, while working at the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, invested funds in a Chinese arms manufacturer.

"We've got to continue to support Israel's efforts, not just to defend itself, but to take the fight to those terrorists that are threatening them every single day. And I'll continue to support Israel, as I always have," Casey said regarding the war in Israel.

"But a big difference in this race is, while I was doing that, supporting Israel all these years, my opponent was running that hedge fund in Connecticut. The largest hedge fund in the world. I mentioned the investments in China and Russia. He also invested in a Chinese arms manufacturer that had ties to Iran, and those weapons that they produced made their way to Hamas. That is disqualifying," Casey said while discussing his support of Israel amid its ongoing war against Hamas.

McCormick shot back that Casey has consistently "lied" about his record and encouraged Pennsylvania voters to visit a website called CaseyLies.com for more information.

"I just want to say, I'm not going to take any preaching as a guy who went to West Point, went to Ranger school, was the honor graduate, went to the 82nd Airborne Division, went into Iraq in the first wave – when it looked like there will be tens of thousands of casualties – I'm not going to take any preaching," McCormick shot back.

Casey commended McCormick for his military service, while adding "he's just preaching at me."

"When Mr. McCormick said I was preaching, he's just preaching at me. He mentioned his service. It's commendable service to the people of our country. But this isn't a race about his service or what we were doing at that age in our life. It's about my work in the United States Senate and his work as a hedge fund CEO. And he doesn't like the fact that I talk about his record as a hedge fund CEO," Casey said.

The pair took the same debate stage for the second time this campaign cycle on Tuesday evening, where they sparred over abortion, immigration and the economy. The 60-minute debate was hosted by 6ABC in Philadelphia, and was moderated by Action News anchors Matt O'Donnell and Sharrie Williams, and Univision 65's Ilia Garcia.

Casey has served in the Senate since 2008, ultimately becoming a stalwart within the Democratic Party, voting on legislation President Biden supported, for example, 98.5% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight data.

The longtime senator, however, is facing what is described as his most difficult re-election effort to date.

McCormick is an Army combat veteran and former CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, who served as the under secretary of commerce for industry and security as well as under secretary of the treasury for international affairs under President George W. Bush’s administration.

The race was rated as "leans Democrat" by Fox News Power Rankings , with Casey himself acknowledging earlier this year that it will be a "close, tough race."

McCormick continued to defend his record as Bridgewater's CEO and its investments, citing that they were approved by the U.S. government.

"I ran a great investment firm. It invested around the world, as many investment firms do. It had exposure to China. All the investments that were made were approved by the U.S. government. But the richness of a career politician. Bob Casey, as the treasurer of Pennsylvania, approved using Bridgewater, which was the firm I worked with and for, before I ever got there. All these investments that were happening, were happening under Bob Casey as treasurer," he said, which Casey said was "not true."

During the debate, McCormick painted Casey as an out of touch career politician who has overwhelmingly voted in line with the Democratic Party, and who has flip-flopped on policies in order to keep pace with the party's harder swing to the left. McCormick notably took issue with Casey's "flip-flop" on abortion.

"There is no senator in the United States Senate who has flip-flopped more on this issue than Sen. Casey. Sen. Casey, previously as a senator, said that he wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sen. Casey said that there should be only one exception: Life of the mother. Sen. Casey was one of the most pro-life senators in the Senate, and he has now moved his position, flip-flopped his position," McCormick said.

Casey characterized McCormick as a Keystone State outsider and out-of-touch former CEO who spent years living in Connecticut before launching the 2024 campaign.

"He's also the candidate in this race, when he was a hedge fund CEO, who invested millions of dollars in the largest producer of fentanyl in China. And Chinese fentanyl is coming to our country," Casey argued. McCormick has previously pushed back that Bridgewater's investments in a Chinese phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal com­pany was for fentanyl's le­git­i­mate med­i­cal use, not illicit products.

At a later portion of the debate, McCormick shot back that deaths attributed to fentanyl in the U.S. last year alone equated to "two Vietnam" wars, pinning blame on Casey.

"Meanwhile, 116,000 people died last year from fentanyl on your watch," McCorimick said. "That's two Vietnams. Eight years of war in Vietnam, 58,000.… The fact that you and Biden and Harris aren't standing up and taking accountability is a true disgrace."

Political eyes have been locked on Pennsylvania this election cycle after it yet again emerged as a key battleground state for the presidential race this cycle. Former President Trump narrowly won the state in his successful 2016 election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while President Biden declared victory in the Keystone State in the 2020 election.