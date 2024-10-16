Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Award-winning photojournalist killed in stabbing, son charged

Paul Lowe, 60, was fatally stabbed while in the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An award-winning British photojournalist, who covered world events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, Nelson Mandela’s release, and the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, was fatally stabbed near Los Angeles on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. His 19-year-old son was charged in the killing.

Paul Lowe, 60, a war journalist and professor at the University of the Arts, London, was discovered with trauma to his upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

A 19-year-old man later identified as Lowe's son, Emir Abadzic Lowe, was arrested after crashing a car while driving away, the Sheriff's Department said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder against Lowe in connection with his father’s death.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DA RELEASES MENENDEZ BROTHERS LETTER CITED AS ‘NEW EVIDENCE’ THAT SPARKED REVIEW OF CASE

Paul Lowe shown in front of his personal exhibition in the first edition of Fotoist festival in town of Pristina, Kosovo on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Paul Lowe shown in front of his personal exhibition in the first edition of Fotoist festival in town of Pristina, Kosovo on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Lowe's wife, their son had a history of mental health issues and had been hospitalized on multiple occasions for psychosis over the past year. 

"As a parent we felt that we could help him. We never would expect this kind of outcome," Amra Abadzic Lowe told the New York Times.

Lowe's career spanned decades and continents. His images were published in Time, Newsweek, Life, The Sunday Times Magazine, The Observer and The Independent, according to his university bio.

He was also a professor of Conflict, Peace and the Image at London College of Communication, University of the Arts London.

"Paul was a very talented, courageous and committed photojournalist who repeatedly put himself in harm’s way to show the world the reality of war zones and humanitarian crises around the world," Santiago Lyon, a former AP photography official who worked with Lowe, told the AP. "He then became an accomplished and well respected educator dedicated to preparing future generations of photojournalists. His untimely death has profoundly affected the photojournalism community, and we are in shock."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.