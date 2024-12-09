Fox News Politics: A New Trump in Town

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-DNC fundraiser Lindy Li takes aim at 'vindictive' torrent of criticism over Hegseth comments

-Republicans rip Hochul's 'inflation refunds' as a bribe to 'make NYers like her'

-Trump shooting task force says DHS, Secret Service haven't produced docs on golf course incident

Lara in the Senate?

President-elect Trump is pressing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to name his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to fill Sen. Marco Rubio's seat in the Sunshine State, Fox Digital has learned.

President-elect Trump named Rubio as his pick for secretary of state last month, leaving DeSantis the decision to name a successor to the position. DeSantis said last month that he will likely name his pick for the seat by early January.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Lara Trump is a likely choice for the role, as Republican lawmakers such as Sens. Rick Scott, Lindsey Graham, Katie Britt and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida voiced support for her filling Rubio's Senate shoes. Lara Trump is married to the 45th president's son, Eric Trump, and co-chaired the RNC amid the 2024 presidential campaign…Read more

White House

'DEBANKED': Biden admin's cold-shoulder approach to crypto concerns industry leaders: 'needs to be looked at'…Read more

'LAST DITCH EFFORT': Biden admin report could slow Trump's efforts to unleash domestic natural gas, experts say…Read more

LEAST THEY CAN DO: Biden administration approves project to limit Trump-era oil and gas lease mandate in Alaska…Read more

'ENVY OF THE WORLD': Biden says Trump inheriting ‘strongest economy in modern history,’ slams tariff plan as ‘major mistake’…Read more

Trump Transition

'EYES AND EARS': Meet Natalie Harp, Trump's 'valuable resource' who lawmakers say is 'critical' to his operation…Read more

'GREAT STATE OF CANADA': Trump taunts 'Governor' Trudeau of 'Great State of Canada' as he continues tariffs push…Read more

HEGSETH HYPE: Trump transition rolls out Hegseth hype video amid Capitol Hill meetings…Read more

Capitol Hill

'TOP PRIORITY': GOP senator reveals 'transformational' bill Republicans want to pass in 2025…Read more

'IT'S OFFENSIVE': GOP senator wages war on airline industry's ‘discriminatory pricing’ targets…Read more

RAKING IT IN: McConnell’s Senate money machine makes transition to Thune as new era begins…Read more

'HE IS FINE': Sen. McConnell reportedly fine after falling during GOP lunch…Read more

'UNIFIED GOVERNMENT': Incoming House Republican reveals agenda for new Congress after ousting Dem incumbent…Read more

'LIBERTY IN LAUNDRY': House set to challenge Biden green energy standards for washing machines with 'Liberty in Laundry' bill vote…Read more

Across America

UNDER REVIEW: SCOTUS hears arguments in case that could reshape environmental law…Read more

'FULL FORCE OF THE LAW': DOJ arrests five Guatemalan nationals in connection with deaths of over 50 migrants…Read more

'PROBLEMATIC': Wisconsin mom mulls lawsuit alleging school district is pushing 'horrifying' race-based policy…Read more

'COWARD': Pennsylvania Dem Gov. Shapiro condemns UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect: 'Coward, not a hero'…Read more

SANCTUARY SHUTDOWN: Blue city announces shuttering of migrant shelters as numbers drop…Read more

SWITCHING SIDES: DeSantis welcomes Florida state lawmaker to Republican Party as she ditches Democrats…Read more