Republicans rip Hochul's 'inflation refunds' as a bribe to 'make NYers like her'

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the first initiative of her 2025 State of the State plan: up to $500 in "inflation refunds" for New Yorkers dealing with spiking costs-of-living in the Empire State.

The proposal would take $3 billion in "excess" sales tax revenue that had been "driven by inflation" and return the money to nearly half of the state's population.

Families making less than $300,000 would be eligible for $500, and individual taxpayers making less than $150,000 would receive $300 under the plan. The governor's office said the announcement is one of several proposals aimed at lessening the burden on New Yorkers' cost-of-living.

"Because of inflation, New York has generated unprecedented revenues through the sales tax — now, we're returning that cash back to middle class families," Hochul said in a statement Monday.

"My agenda for the coming year will be laser-focused on putting money back in your pockets, and that starts with proposing Inflation Refund checks of up to $500 to help millions of hard-working New Yorkers.

"It's simple: the cost of living is still too damn high, and New Yorkers deserve a break," said Hochul, offering a sentiment similar to that repeated by perennial candidate and Rent is Too Damn High Party founder Jimmy McMillan.

However, New York Republicans were not as receptive to Hochul's plan, as NYSGOP Communications Director David Laska told Fox News Digital the governor appeared simply out to make friends rather than bring about long-term relief.

"With her approval rating deep underwater, Kathy Hochul is resorting to bribing New Yorkers to like her," Laska said.

"Handing out one-time checks won’t stop the crushing inflation Democrats’ policies have fueled – it will only add to it. New York needs real, permanent solutions: relief from our highest-in-the-nation tax burden and a rollback of job-killing regulations."

New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli claimed that the $300 offered to middle- and low-income residents would still be less than what is spent on each migrant daily.

"[That] is not that backslapping win the governor thinks it is," said Borelli, R-Staten Island.

Borelli added that the plan "looks increasingly silly" in the face of Hochul's successful push for congestion pricing and her borrowing "costly energy cues from the Greta Thunberg School of Energy Policy."

"Newsflash for Kathy Hochul," added Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., "Taking thousands of dollars out of New Yorkers’ left pocket and then putting $500 in their right pocket isn’t a tax cut, it’s an insult."

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-Niagara Falls, said that Democrats like Hochul continue to make New York State more expensive despite pleas for relief.

"The governor's mindset is promising, however words are words," said Ortt, the top Republican in the chamber.

Ortt claimed that it is his caucus that is the true voice for hardworking New Yorkers seeking "real affordability… not just one-shot gimmicks."

Meanwhile, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said Albany needs to "stop treating New Yorkers like bottomless ATM machines" with their new tolls and tax hikes.

Malliotakis' constituents now face an extra $9 "congestion" toll to enter Lower Manhattan, on top of an approximate $20 round-trip cost to commute on the state-owned Verrazzano Bridge.

"If she’d allow her constituents to keep more of their hard-earned money from the start, there would be no need for these ‘inflation refund’ checks to begin with."

Hochul's office estimated 8.6 million out of 19.5 million New Yorkers would benefit from the planned "refunds."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul for further comment on the criticisms.