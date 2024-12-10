‘Our top priority’: GOP senator reveals 'transformational' bill Republicans want to pass in 2025

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Tuesday that the incoming Republican Senate will make a "transformational" border security bill a "top priority" in 2025 – as immigration is set to remain a top political issue in 2025.

"In January 2025, the Republican Senate will make its top priority a transformational border security bill that will be taken up and passed by the budget committee," Graham, who has been involved in a number of bipartisan efforts on immigration, said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Graham made clear that the priorities for the GOP-controlled chamber will be related to the increased border security and deportation aims outlined already by the Trump transition team.

"Increasing the number of bed spaces available to detain people instead of releasing them," Graham said. "Increasing the number of ICE agents to deal with people who should be deported. Finish the wall and put technology on the border so we'll have operation control of the border."

"That's going to be our top priority," he said, saying it would "go first" through reconciliation.

Immigration and border security were two of the top issues among voters during the 2024 campaign, and President-elect Trump won the contest in part by promising a mass deportation campaign and ramped-up border security.

Republicans in the House and Senate have expressed their support for such efforts, and many lawmakers made that clear in their election campaigns. While much of the deportation operation can be carried out via executive action, Congress can assist by providing additional resources and also changes to immigration law.

Republicans passed a sweeping border security and asylum reform bill in the House – H.R. 2 – in 2023, but it has not been taken up in the Senate, which is currently controlled by Democrats. Democrats had pushed a separate bipartisan border security bill this year, which included increased funding for border agencies. However, Republicans largely objected to the bill due to the inclusions that they said would codify high levels of illegal immigration.

Graham’s comments took place at a hearing focusing on the potential impacts of a mass deportation operation. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., pointed to what he said would be the impact on prices if illegal immigrants were deported in significant numbers.

"Prices will rise and rise and rise. So, hello America, get ready for a more expensive food bill when you're preparing next year's Thanksgiving dinner or next year's Christmas dinner. And if you've been saving up for years and years to try to buy your first home, get ready to wait even longer because construction will slow and prices will go up," he said.