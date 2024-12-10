'It's offensive': GOP senator wages war on airline industry's ‘discriminatory pricing’ targets

FIRST ON FOX: Airlines could be barred from offering employee "bounties" or incentives tied to extra airline amenity fees and ban "discriminatory" pricing under a new bill introduced Tuesday by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Hawley's bill, called the End Airline Extortion Act, would ban airlines from providing incentives, bonuses or other payments to employees, contractors or representatives for charging passengers additional fees for services such as baggage, seat selection or other optional amenities as a condition of boarding a flight.

"Airline companies treat their customers like cattle," Hawley told Fox News Digital in a statement. "It's offensive."

The legislation also seeks to eliminate "discrimination" in fare pricing or ancillary fees based on protected characteristics, including disability status and familial status, as well as other traits covered under existing federal aviation anti-discrimination laws. Airlines would still be permitted to offer free or reduced fares for minor children.

"They charge flyers different prices for the same flights, and sometimes different prices for bags and carry-ons," Hawley said. "Now they're paying their employees bounties to harass customers trying to get on the plane. It's wrong. And frankly, it needs to be illegal."

The bill comes as Hawley grilled airline executives last week, arguing their service has been a "disaster" for the American people.

During a Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, senior executives from American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines were questioned about their companies increasing fees on customers.

"I mean, you guys do appreciate that flying on your airlines is a disaster, don't you?" the senator said. "I'm slightly amazed by the general attitude of all of you here. Flying on your airlines is horrible. It's a terrible experience. I mean, I say this as a father of three young children, but I can't tell you … nobody enjoys flying in your airlines. It's a disaster."

After the hearing, the chair of the subcommittee, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters that outrage at the airlines is bipartisan.

"The fury and frustration on both sides of the aisle was pretty dramatic," he said.

