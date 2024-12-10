House set to challenge Biden green energy standards for washing machines with 'Liberty in Laundry' bill vote

A bipartisan group of lawmakers passed legislation aimed at pushing back on the Biden administration's green energy standards for household appliances.

The Department of Energy (DOE) introduced a final rule in February imposing stricter energy standards for residential clothes washers (RCWs), such as washing machines. Under the regulations, certain less-efficient models of washers and dryers will be barred from being sold, according to DOE.

Just weeks after the new standards were announced, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced legislation, titled the "Liberty in Laundry Act," to circumvent the Biden administration's green energy push.

The House passed the legislation Tuesday to prevent the Energy Secretary and DOE from "implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for clothes washers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified."

Ogles told Fox News Digital that "Americans should be able to do their laundry in peace without the input of Big Brother."

"I have spent much of my time in Congress fighting back the federal government’s vast overreach into the lives of hardworking Americans. In a slew of woke, "environmental" nonsense rulemaking attempts by the Biden Administration, the Secretary of Energy issued new standards for clothing washers and dryers in March," Ogles said in a statement. "In response, I introduced the Liberty in Laundry Act."

"Let’s be clear: President Biden and Washington bureaucrats' war on everyday household appliances only hurts American families and small businesses," House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote on his website detailing the measure. "You should be able to decide what washing machine is best for you and your family – not be forced to let the government decide for you."

When introducing the new standards on clothing washers, the DOE argued that they would reduce nearly 71 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" over the next three decades.

"For decades, DOE’s appliance standards actions for clothes washers and dryers have provided loads of savings for American families while also de-creasing harmful carbon emissions," Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a February press release.

House Republicans have introduced a series of legislation this Congress to block efforts by the Biden administration to crack down on natural gas-powered household appliances.

Democratic lawmakers, however, have taken steps to incentivize people to switch to green appliances, such as in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul recently introduced plans to offer payments of up to $840 for residents who switch out their clothes dryers for greener alternatives.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the news that the bill has passed in the House.