Sen. McConnell reportedly fine after falling during GOP lunch

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fell during a GOP lunch on Tuesday.

Fox News reported seeing a wheelchair wheeled into the senator’s office just before 1 p.m., and a little while later, a Washington, D.C. fire and rescue team emerged from his office.

McConnell was not in attendance at the Senate GOP weekly presser on Tuesday.

When asked about McConnell’s fall during the presser, Sen. John Thune said McConnell was fine.

"He’s in his office," Thune said. "And any other questions about Sen. McConnell, I'll refer to staff."

A spokesperson for McConnell told Fox News Digital, "Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule."

This is not the first time the Republican leader has fallen.

McConnell had a concussion after a fall last year.

He also had two public episodes when he appeared to freeze while addressing reporters.

During one of those instances, McConnell was answering questions from reporters in Covington, Kentucky, in August 2023, when he froze for more than 30 seconds.

He had previously frozen for about 30 seconds during a news conference alongside other Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., a month prior. At the time, an aide told Fox News Digital he "felt light-headed and stepped away for a moment."

As the longest serving Senate party leader in history, McConnell faced growing calls from his party to retire last year, and earlier this year, he announced he would step down from his leadership role.

