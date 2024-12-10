'Exceptionally qualified': Trump transition rolls out Hegseth hype video amid Capitol Hill meetings

FIRST ON FOX: The transition team for President-elect Donald Trump is touting the support of several Republican senators for Pete Hegseth, who Trump has picked to lead the Department of Defense (DOD) in 2025.

In a new video, Republican senators offered praise for Hegseth and his abilities, as he and Trump make the case for him taking the lead of the DOD.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told reporters that Hegseth was "perfect" for the role, while Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., predicted he would be "great."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., pledged, "I'm going to do whatever that [I] can to make sure he's confirmed as Secretary of Defense."

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a clear mandate to deliver on his campaign promises — and his Cabinet selections reflect his commitment to putting America First," said Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

"Pete Hegseth is an exceptionally qualified, highly educated, and tough patriot who has not only served this country with courage, but has also devoted his life to advocating for our troops and veterans. Mr. Hegseth’s extensive military experience, combined with his steadfast commitment to restoring the Pentagon and our armed forces to greatness, will advance President Trump’s vision of returning meritocracy, accountability, and efficiency to the United States military."

The video comes as Hegseth continues to meet with Republican senators on Capitol Hill as he also faces scrutiny over accusations of sexual assault, drinking and potential mismanagement of funds at a veterans nonprofit. Hegseth has reportedly denied all the allegations that surfaced following Trump's announcement of him as his choice for DOD secretary.

Hegseth had a second meeting with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Monday after their first meeting did not leave her convinced to support him. In a statement following their discussion, the senator said, "As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources."

When Fox News host Bill Hemmer pressed Ernst on her first meeting with Hegseth, she admitted that the meeting had not quite gotten her to a "yes" on Hegseth.

Hegseth, who worked at Fox News as a political commentator and weekend host over a 10-year period, is an Army combat veteran who is decorated with two Bronze Stars. He served for nearly 20 years, completing tours in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan.