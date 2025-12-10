Florida’s CAIR threatens lawsuit against DeSantis after he labels group a ‘foreign terrorist’ organization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says it plans to take Gov. Ron DeSantis to court after the Republican governor issued an executive order labeling the Muslim civil rights organization a "foreign terrorist organization."

Hiba Rahim, the chapter’s deputy executive director, said during a news conference that the order was an attack rooted in conspiracy theories and compared it to historical efforts that targeted Jewish, Irish and Italian American communities.

"We are very proud to defend the founding principles of our Constitution, to defend free speech," Rahim said at a news conference. "We are proud to defend democracy, and we are proud to be America first."

Rahim argued that the governor’s support for Israel played a role in the order, saying the group’s activism had caused "discomfort" to the U.S. ally. She said CAIR does not intend to back down.

Governor DeSantis, meanwhile, defended the move, saying his administration had sufficient grounds for the designation. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, he said he welcomed CAIR’s legal challenge and described the designation as "a long time coming."

DeSantis’ order also lists the Muslim Brotherhood as a "foreign terrorist" organization. Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to begin a federal process to consider designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

The governor said he expects Florida lawmakers to pursue related legislation when the legislature reconvenes in January, calling the executive order "the beginning."

Under DeSantis’ directive, state agencies are barred from awarding contracts, employment or funds to CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, or any groups deemed to have materially supported them.

At the Tampa news conference, attorney Miranda Margolis criticized the order and argued DeSantis had exceeded his authority by unilaterally designating a nonprofit as a terrorist organization.

"This designation is without legal or factual basis and constitutes a dangerous escalation of anti-Muslim political rhetoric," Margolis said.

Florida’s action comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar proclamation. CAIR has challenged Abbott’s designation in federal court, arguing it violates the U.S. Constitution and Texas law. Muslim and interfaith organizations have urged Abbott to rescind the order.

State-level designations do not carry the same legal weight as federal Foreign Terrorist Organization classifications, which can only be issued by the U.S. State Department.

CAIR argues the Florida order violates its First Amendment rights and due-process protections and that terrorism designations fall under federal jurisdiction, not state power.

