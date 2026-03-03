Crenshaw says political enemies came out 'with their knives' as Texas GOP primary looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is heading into Tuesday’s Texas GOP primary warning that some of the biggest names in conservative politics are trying to take him down.

"You know, my enemies have all come out with their knives — Tucker Carlson or Ted Cruz — for no good reason," Crenshaw told Fox News Digital.

Despite lacking endorsements from key political figures in the Lone Star State, Crenshaw said he likes his odds against Republican challenger Steve Toth, a state representative.

"I'm literally at a polling location at the moment, and in areas where my opponent should be more popular because he represents this area as a state rep," Crenshaw said.

"You know, this is a guy who got zero bills passed in the last legislative session. I got more bills passed in Congress. That's where it's a lot harder. So, you know, he's one of these guys who just always votes no, has never accomplished anything at all."

Toth did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Crenshaw said he hopes to avoid a runoff election but did not rule out the possibility when asked whether he could clinch the primary Tuesday.

"Anything's possible," he said.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who has not shied away from verbal confrontations with other Republicans, is pursuing his fifth term in Congress but must first defeat Toth. The sharp-tongued congressman has clashed with Cruz, Fox News personality Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson and Alex Rosen, a YouTube political activist, over policy disagreements.

Notably, Toth has received an endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who until last Thursday had not made a pick in the race.

"I am proud to endorse [Toth] for Congress in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District. Steve faithfully served the people of Texas in the Texas House of Representatives, championing our Texas values of liberty, limited government and constitutional governance," Cruz said in a post on X.

Cruz’s endorsement of Toth comes after he and Crenshaw split over Cruz’s ROTOR Act, an aviation safety bill.

Crenshaw voted against the bill Thursday.

Aside from disagreements over legislation, Crenshaw believes Cruz has more financially based reasons for his endorsement. He noted that Robert Marling, CEO of Woodforest National Bank, financially supported Toth after Crenshaw urged investigators to examine Marling’s $20 million investment in 2023.

In particular, Crenshaw, alongside other lawmakers, said Marling’s real estate loans appeared to be "attracting and enabling illegal alien settlement in the state of Texas" by offering easy-access credit with little indemnity verification, according to a letter he penned to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

Crenshaw signed the letter alongside 25 other Republicans.

"Now, where does Cruz come into play? Well, that same banker is a mega donor for Cruz to the tune of millions of dollars," Crenshaw said.

Most recently, FEC records indicate Marling made a personal $14,000 donation to WinRed, a Republican fundraising organization, with the funds earmarked for Toth.

Other FEC records indicate Marling has spent millions supporting other Republican candidates. In 2025, he has backed candidates such as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc.

Despite Cruz’s opposition, Crenshaw noted that this would not be the first time he has had to run without Cruz’s blessing.

"Cruz endorsed against me in my very first race. We saw the results of that," Crenshaw said.

"So now we're feeling good about it. But it's a race, and we're gonna run through the finish line."

Polls in Texas opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.