Trump signals plan to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has signaled that he is planning to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization after several groups have stepped up warnings in recent months that the Islamist group is gaining a foothold in the U.S.

"It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms," Trump told Just the News over the weekend. "Final documents are being drawn."

Trump’s comment comes shortly after Texas declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and just days after the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), a prominent global research center, released a comprehensive 200-page study warning of the Muslim Brotherhood’s growing influence in the U.S.

The Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organization founded in Egypt, has gained access to government agencies, been involved in advising American civil rights policy, infiltrated educational institutions, and created a vast social media footprint, the report states, while outlining the belief that the group has allegedly targeted U.S. government agencies for infiltration, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, through career appointments and advisory roles.

TEXAS GOV ABBOTT DECLARES CAIR, MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD AS TERRORIST GROUPS, PREVENTING LAND PURCHASES

"We welcome President Trump’s statements and the growing recognition that the Muslim Brotherhood, its ideology and network pose a serious challenge to the United States and democratic societies," Charles Asher Small, executive director of ISGAP, said in a press release after Trump’s interview with Just the News.

"A formal U.S. designation would represent an important first step to confront the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. This will require sustained, evidence-based policy, serious scrutiny of its affiliated structures and funding streams, and long-term investment in democratic resilience."

FRENCH REPORT IDENTIFIES MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD THREAT AS TED CRUZ SEEKS US TERROR DESIGNATION FOR GROUP

The ISGAP report dives deep into alleged terrorist ties within the group along with various funding sources from places like Qatar, while making the case that both al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood "share the strategic aim" of establishing an Islamic state government by sharia law and differing only in tactics where the Brotherhood's "gradualism allows it to maintain ideological continuity with militant jihad while avoiding direct confrontation."

In addition to declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, ISGAP says it has been working to gather scholars and experts on the subject in an effort to nudge Congress into acting on the specifics of the report.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back by press time.