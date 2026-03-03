Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Sharp partisan divide emerges over Iran strike, Trump's strategy: polls

Republicans mostly support Iran strikes, while Democrats overwhelmingly oppose military action, according to new polls

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
More than 1,000 Iranian combatants killed in Operation Epic Fury Video

More than 1,000 Iranian combatants killed in Operation Epic Fury

Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports the latest on the war in the Middle East as the U.S. and Israel strike Iranian targets in Operation Epic Fury.

The findings of two new national polls conducted in the hours after President Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran are clear — only a minority of Americans approve of the operation and Democrats and Republicans don't see eye to eye over the attacks.

Twenty-seven percent of those questioned in a Reuters/Ipsos national survey conducted Saturday and Sunday after the start of "Operation Epic Fury" by American and Israeli forces on Iran that resulted in the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said they approved of the strikes. 

A plurality, 43%, said they disapproved, with nearly three in 10 not sure.

There were similar findings in a CNN poll conducted by SSRS that was also in the field this past weekend.

Thick smoke billows over buildings in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes.

Smoke rises over Tehran after the Israeli army launched a second wave of airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fifty-nine percent of Americans surveyed in the poll said they disapproved of the initial decision to strike Iran, with 41% giving a thumbs up.

As expected, there's a wide divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Republicans questioned in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, by a 55%-32% margin, were supportive of the military action. The vast majority of Democrats, 73%, disapproved of the strikes, with only 7% saying they approved. A plurality of independents, 44%, disapproved of the military attack, with 19% supportive and nearly four in 10 unsure.

WHAT VICE PRESIDENT VANCE TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT TRUMP'S DECISION TO LAUNCH ATTACKS ON IRAN

The partisan gap was even wider in the CNN poll.

More than three-quarters of Republican respondents, 77%, approved, compared to 32% of independents and 18% of Democrats.

President Donald Trump monitors U.S. military operations in Iran

President Donald Trump monitors U.S. military operations in Iran following an Israeli strike in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. (@WhiteHouse/X)

According to the CNN poll, 83% of Republicans said Trump has a clear plan for handling the attacks on Iran, while 70% of independents and 88% of Democrats disagreed.

Overall, six in 10 said they don't think the president has a clear plan for dealing with the situation, and 62% said Trump should get congressional approval before any further military action.

TRUMP DECLARES 'I GOT HIM BEFORE HE GOT ME' AFTER IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER KILLED IN STRIKE

Both polls were conducted before the U.S. military announced on Sunday the first U.S. casualties in the operation — six service members killed.

The joint U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran is now in its fourth day as of Tuesday, with Trump saying the plan is ahead of schedule thanks to the early elimination of Iran's top leaders.

Trump admin to brief Congress on Iran mission amid questions surrounding Trump's war powers Video

Trump has said Iran is seeking talks with the U.S. as the military operations continue, but the president indicated he believes the opportunity for negotiations has passed.

The U.S. has urged Americans to leave 14 countries across the Middle East as Iran's counterattacks intensify. The U.S. State Department has also closed embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council warned Iran it will take "all necessary measures," including possible military action, in response to Tehran’s missile and drone attacks.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

