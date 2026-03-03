Nikki Haley slams Democrats who say Iranian regime 'was no threat to America': 'Absurd'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Democrats who claim that the Iranian regime was not a threat to the U.S., calling the notion "absurd."

"It’s absurd for Democrats to say the Iranian regime was no threat to America. For decades, they targeted American troops, made the spread of terrorism a priority, relentlessly pursued nuclear weapons, built missiles aimed at our bases, and plotted assassinations against President Trump and other U.S. leaders — myself included — on American soil," Haley said on X.

"When they chanted 'Death to America,' they meant all of us, at any cost," she added.

Haley told Fox News' Martha MacCallum that the U.S. and Israel's joint military offensive, Operation Epic Fury, was a "history-defining moment." She added that for President Donald Trump, her former boss-turned-political rival, it was a "legacy defining moment."

"They attempted to do diplomacy, and the Iranian Regime did what they always do. They lie, they cheat, they never tell the truth, and they always want to make sure in the back of their minds they want to harm people," Haley told MacCallum. "And we saw this when we got out of the Iranian deal, you know, years ago, that they were cheating then. I think that they were trying to get away with cheating now, and I think the Trump administration saw through that."

The launch of Operation Epic Fury caused a sharp divide within the Democratic Party, with major players praising and criticizing the attacks.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., both of whom called the launch of Operation Epic Fury "illegal," are among the most vocal critics. Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed that the operation lacked "strategic clarity" and called for a vote on a war powers resolution.

"Confronting Iran’s malign regional activities, nuclear ambitions, and harsh oppression of the Iranian people demands American strength, resolve, regional coordination, and strategic clarity. Unfortunately, President Trump’s fitful cycles of lashing out and risking wider conflict are not a viable strategy," Schumer said in a statement.

"The Senate should quickly return to session and reassert its constitutional duty by passing our resolution to enforce the War Powers Act," Schumer added.

On Feb. 28, when the strikes began, Kaine said that Trump "launched an unnecessary, idiotic, and illegal war against Iran that puts America’s servicemembers and embassy personnel at risk." Kaine, as well as some other Democrats, called for Congress to return to Washington to vote on his war powers resolution. The resolution, which focused on Iran, was filed in January.

Sanders also issued a statement on Saturday criticizing the operation in which he slammed both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Vermont senator said Trump and Netanyahu had started an "illegal, premeditated and unconstitutional war" against Iran. Sanders, like Kaine, called for a vote on a war powers resolution.

"This attack against Iran is a clear violation of international law and will create increased instability in an already dangerous world. If the United States and Israel can launch an attack against a sovereign nation, so can any other country. Might does not make right. It creates international anarchy, death, destruction and human misery," Sanders' statement read.

"We must not allow Trump to force us into another senseless war. No war with Iran," he added.

There are Democrats who have praised the operation, including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has said that he would be a "hard no" if Democrats forced a war powers resolution vote.

"President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel," Fetterman wrote on X as Operation Epic Fury began.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., also praised the operation, saying that "confronting the Iranian threat is essential to national security and to global stability."

He also called on the president to comply with the War Powers Act and said that he "requested an immediate classified briefing" on the operation.

"Today, the United States, with our key democratic ally Israel, took decisive action to defend our national security, fight terror, protect our allies, and stand with the Iranian people who have been massacred in the streets for demanding freedom from the murderous Iranian regime," Gottheimer said.

"I applaud the extraordinary bravery and professionalism of our servicemembers and pray for their safety as Iran and its terrorist proxies retaliate against American bases and our partners in the region," he added.