Federal judge denies Trump motion to dismiss classified records case based on Presidential Records Act

Trump has argued that his retention of classified records was protected by the Presidential Records Act

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , David Spunt Fox News
The federal judge presiding over former President Trump’s classified records case has denied his motion to dismiss the charges based on the Presidential Records Act. 

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, last month, also dismissed Trump's motion to dismiss charges of retaining classified documents on the grounds of "unconstitutional vagueness." 

TRUMP FLORIDA JUDGE CANNON DENIES TRUMP DISMISSAL ON 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL VAGUENESS'

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Trump was also charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of the investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts. 

Trump pleaded not guilty. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

