Democrats dismiss concerns about Biden's age following re-election announcement: 'Seems to be doing fine'

Democrats on Capitol Hill defended President Biden's age and health Wednesday following the octogenarian's announcement that he would seek re-election.

"Can you ask for any more experience?" Rep. Donald Norcross told Fox News, listing off Biden's résumé. "Experience really counts, especially in the world today that is so dangerous."

"I think he's the right guy at the right time," the New Jersey Democrat added.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, of California, said he's "absolutely not" concerned about Biden's age.

"He puts many of us to shame with his energy," Swalwell told Fox News.

Biden on Tuesday launched his 2024 re-election campaign through a three-minute video. Already the oldest president in American history, he will be 81 on Election Day.

Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte said Biden's age is "a reasonable concern to have."

"I think we'll have to see," the California congressman told Fox News.

Prior to Biden's announcement, an NBC News poll found that 70% of adults , including 51% of Democrats, don't think the president should run for re-election. Of those, 48% cited age as a major factor.

But Democrats on the Hill seemed less concerned.

"As I age, I appreciate wisdom even more," said Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a 65-year-old Democrat who previously ran for vice president.

Biden's Democratic challengers, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, are 69 and 70, respectively. And except for former President Donald Trump, 76, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 72, the Republican White House contenders are decades younger than Biden.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, D-S.C., are both in their 50s, and Vivek Ramaswamy is a spry 37. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to enter the presidential race, is 44.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, of Maryland, said Biden "seems to be doing fine."

"I think he'll keep on keeping on," he told Fox News.

Biden on Wednesday addressed a reporter's question about his age during a White House press conference.

"With regard to age, I can't even say, I guess how old I am, I can't even say the number," the president said. "It doesn't register with me."

People are "going to see the race and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it," Biden continued. "I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects."

"He has proven he can deliver," Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada told Fox News.

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., similarly said Biden "has a great record to run on."

"I am excited that the president is running," she told Fox News. "He's my guy."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.