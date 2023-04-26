Biden pressed about age in 2024 race, admits he 'can't even say the number'

Reporters pressed President Biden on the issue of his age heading into the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, but Biden insisted he is up to the task and stated that his age "doesn't even register."

Reporters pressed the president on the issue during Biden's joint White House press briefing alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday. A reporter confronted Biden with his low approval number and widespread concerns among Democrats that he is too old for the office.

"You've said questions about your age are legitimate, and your response is always, ‘Just watch me,'" a reporter began. "The country is watching, and recent polling shows that 70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn't run again. What do you say to that?"

"With regard to age and to polling data, I notice the polling data I keep hearing about is that I'm between 42 and 46% favorability rating, but everybody running for re-election at this time has been in the same position. There's nothing new about that. You're making it sound like Biden is really underwater."

WHITE HOUSE' KJP CORRECTS HERSELF ON BIDEN'S INTENTION TO SERVE FULL SECOND TERM AFTER DODGING QUESTION

Biden went on to defend his record as president, touting the CHIPS Act and other pieces of legislation before turning around to confront the question of his age.

"With regard to age, I can't even say – I guess, how old I am – I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me," Biden said, adding that the people will be able to judge "whether I have it or don't have it."

"I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good and excited about the prospects," he continued.

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE 'MAJOR' FACTOR: POLL

Biden's age, 80, had been a major source of speculation that he was planning to hand off the torch after serving a single term. If he wins re-election, he will be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025.

Biden is the oldest person ever to run for president, followed closely by his possible Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, 76.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Age is likely to play a major role in the 2024 Republican primary, where several younger candidates are vying to unseat Trump.