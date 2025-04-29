Venezuelan illegal alien, alleged Tren de Aragua leader in California, arrested on immigration charges

A Venezuelan illegal alien, and alleged leader of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, was arrested in Los Angeles last week, the Trump administration told Fox News on Monday.

Yonaiker Gallegos, who had been using the name Yoniaker(sic) Rafel Martinez-Ramos, was already in local custody in LA County on misdemeanor charges for blank checks and possession of a deceptive government ID.

He was located by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on April 22, according to a senior Trump administration official. Agents were able to determine that Martinez-Ramos was likely a fake identity after obtaining information about the items in his possession when he was arrested by local authorities.

He was positively identified as Gallegos on April 23 after HSI's National Gang Unit obtained pictures of Martinez-Ramos' tattoos and booking photos.

Analysts were also able to locate his social media posts and pictures, which ultimately confirmed his real identity as Yonaiker Gallegos through facial recognition technology, the official said.

A video shared with Fox News from Gallegos' social media allegedly showed him flaunting grenades and a rifle.

He was arrested on April 25 for Title 8 (immigration) violations, according to the senior official, who also said he was "identified as a leader of TDA based in California."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also confirmed Gallegos' arrest.

HSI Los Angeles coordinated with state and local authorities to take Gallegos into federal custody on immigration-related charges.