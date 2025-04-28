SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM: Trump’s first 100 days Make America Safe Again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Today, April 30, 2025, marks the end of the first 100 days of Donald J. Trump’s second term. In 100 days, Trump has achieved more than most presidents accomplish in their entire presidency.

A key part of the president’s agenda to unleash the Golden Age of America is to make our country safe again. That starts with deporting criminal illegal aliens and securing our borders.

Starting on January 20, Trump immediately got to work signing countless executive actions to reverse the previous administration’s policies that put illegal aliens above the safety of American citizens.

GOP LAWMAKERS RALLY AROUND TRUMP ADMIN FOR MASSIVE NIGHTCLUB RAID TARGETING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

The president’s executive actions have allowed the Department of Homeland Security to go after the worst first. In the past 100 days, we’ve arrested and deported criminal illegal aliens, including gang members, pedophiles, suspected terrorists and murderers. We’ve empowered our law enforcement officers to use their common sense to make arrests.

I believe it is of paramount importance to show up on the ground and know what our law enforcement deals with day in and day out, so I’ve joined several ICE enforcement operations. On an operation I went on in New York City, we arrested a ringleader of Tren de Aragua.

The ringleader, Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, was caught on a viral video last year showing heavily armed men kicking down an apartment door in Aurora, Colorado. He had recently purchased more guns and was trying to buy grenades. Adding to his rap sheet were charges for kidnapping, assault and burglary. As he was taken off in cuffs, his neighbors cheered and thanked us for removing him from their community.

This isn’t an outlier incident either. Polls show eight in ten Americans support deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Under Trump, we have arrested over 150,000 aliens — including more than 600 members of the vicious Tren de Aragua gang. We are going after the worst of the worst to make America safe again. Since Trump’s inauguration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested more than 200 known or alleged terrorists, marking a 655% increase from the same period last year.

This includes one of India’s most wanted men, Harpeet Singh, who is wanted for recruiting and planning a grenade attack on an Indian Police Station. Thanks to Trump, we are getting these criminals and terrorists off our streets and out of our country.

While the media and far left lionize illegal alien gang members, Trump and I have stood with the victims of illegal alien crime. Earlier in April, I met with several Angel families whose children were killed because of illegal aliens who should have never been in this country.

I heard from Tammy Nobles, whose daughter Kayla was brutally raped and murdered by an MS-13 gang member who was released into the country by the previous administration. Alexis Nungaray shared her daughter Jocelyn’s story. Her 12-year-old daughter was assaulted for two hours by Tren De Aragua gang members before they strangled her.

These family’s courage to speak out and share their tragic stories inspires Trump and I to keep fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime. Thanks to Trump we’ve re-opened the VOICE office to give victims of illegal alien crime access to resources and support services.

Additionally, thanks to legislation signed by Trump, illegal aliens accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, or any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury are now required to be detained.

These commonsense policies to fix the country’s broken immigration system are why it’s so concerning to hear certain politicians and legacy media criticize the administration for arresting and deporting so-called "non-criminals."

Let’s be crystal clear: so-called "non-criminals" who haven’t been charged with crimes other than crossing the border illegally, are often human rights abusers, gang members, wanted by INTERPOL for committing crimes in other countries, or suspected terrorists. They may not have criminal records in the U.S., but these aliens are far from innocent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Since Trump’s inauguration, we have arrested several suspected terrorists in our country illegally, including one with ties to ISIS. By the standard the press is using today, the ISIS-tied illegal would be considered a "non-criminal" because he hasn’t been convicted or charged with a crime other than lying on his visa application.

Do our critics really think ICE shouldn’t arrest illegal alien gang members and suspected terrorists? President Donald Trump thinks we should, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Not only are we removing violent criminal illegal aliens and supporting their victims, but we’ve also secured our borders to keep criminals out of the country.

In the past hundred days, Trump has made it clear there is a new sheriff in town. This administration has stopped the use of catch and release. If we catch you at the border, we’re either detaining you or taking you back to Mexico.

We have deputized federal and local officials, including the National Guard and even IRS agents in this whole-of-government effort. We’ve also partnered with the Pentagon to bolster Border Patrol’s work to secure the border. These actions have been noticed by the rest of the world as migrants have turned back at our border. We now have the most secure border in American history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These commonsense policies to fix the country’s broken immigration system are why it’s so concerning to hear certain politicians and legacy media criticize the administration for arresting and deporting so-called "non-criminals."

Trump campaigned on border security and immigration enforcement, the American people voted for it, and he is delivering beyond anyone’s expectations. Keeping America safe is his No. 1 priority.

I will continue fighting every day alongside President Donald Trump to secure our border and keep American communities safe. This is just the beginning of the Golden Age of America.