Trump admin releases shockingly low number of illegal aliens compared to Biden years: 'Unprecedented'

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan touted how the administration has released a shockingly low number of illegal aliens, during a 100-day press conference at the White House on Monday.

Homan noted that the nine illegal aliens in comparison to hundreds, if not thousands, of releases in a single day under the Biden administration, as well as times when there were over 10,000 migrant encounters in places like Eagle Pass, Texas, is a huge accomplishment.

"We have the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it. President Trump’s policies are saving lives every day," Homan said.

TRUMP'S BORDER CZAR TELLS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THAT ICE WILL TRACK THEM DOWN

"This success is unprecedented," he continued.

As for the nine who were released, the border czar explained the rare circumstances.

"Four of them were material witnesses in a criminal investigation. We needed them here to testify in a serious criminal trial. Four was extreme medical condition. We couldn’t return them because we were in such bad shape. And one was a humanitarian issue," Homan said about the nine releases, as the number has been public for some time.

Fox News reported that on Dec. 22, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data indicated that there were 4,832 illegal aliens released on that day alone. On that same day, there were just under 9,000 migrant encounters.

WHITE HOUSE TOUTS 100-DAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN AFTER BIDEN 'UNSECURED THE BORDER ON PURPOSE'

At the ports of entry, there were 1,400 releases that day as a result of the CBP One app, which has since been changed to the CBP Home app. The CBP One app was a way for people seeking to enter the country to get prompted for the next steps, whereas the CBP Home app is meant for those in the country illegally to self-deport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Later on Monday, Trump is expected to sign executive orders cracking down on sanctuary cities, which limit the ability of federal authorities to work with state and local law enforcement on some immigration matters.

Migrant encounters at the border have plummeted since the change in administration, with just over 7,000 marked by CBP in March.

TOM HOMAN DECLARES THAT "CATCH AND RELEASE IS OVER"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024," Pete Flores, acting commissioner of CBP, said in a statement on April 14. "This is a testament to the tireless dedication and vigilant service of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who work every day to keep our country safe. Their commitment on the front lines plays a vital role in securing our borders and protecting American communities."