With conservative views, Kanye West 'not alone' among Black Americans: professor

West wore 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt to fashion show Monday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A Black professor of political science in Massachusetts noted that Kanye West's anti-Black Lives Matter position holds more quarter in Black communities than some might think.

West asserted that Black Lives Matter was a "scam," and also seemingly took credit for the movement being "over," just one day after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

University of Massachusetts Amherst Professor Tatishe M. Nteta is warning that while West's message is far from mainstream, his views are reflected in a portion of the Black community. 

KANYE WEST APOLOGIZES TO KIM KARDASHIAN, SAYS HE HAD TO 'SCREAM' FOR RIGHTS TO PARENT HIS KIDS

Candace Owens and Kanye West

Candace Owens and Kanye West (Credit: Candace Owens Twitter)

West shared in a since-deleted Instagram story, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's (sic) over. You're welcome."

Nteta directed a poll in May that found public support for the Black Lives Matter movement has already plummeted from 48% to 31%.

KANYE WEST 'HAS NOT DECIDED' IF HE'LL RUN FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN IN 2024

Kanye West, known to post and then delete insulting remarks or memes on his Instagram, has yet to respond to Courtney Cox's retort.

Kanye West, known to post and then delete insulting remarks or memes on his Instagram, has yet to respond to Courtney Cox's retort. (Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

"Kanye West in some ways is voicing a sentiment that some aspects and portions of the American public believes and supports," Nteta told the Daily Mail. "But at the same time, Kanye West, over the course of the last few years, has expressed very conservative views. In some ways, it's not surprising."

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Trump Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Trump Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. ((AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The "Heartless" rapper made waves for posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in the long-sleeve shirts that contradict the Black Lives Matter "mission to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes."

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has faced scrutiny for how it has handled its finances. A lawsuit filed on behalf of 26 grassroots BLM chapters in August alleged that the leader of the national organization siphoned $10 million in charitable contributions to pay for his own personal expenses.

