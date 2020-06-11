Andrew Cuomo says removing NYC's Christopher Columbus statue would be the wrong move

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he disagrees with calls to remove a New York City statue of Christopher Columbus because he says the Italian-American community still reveres him to this day.

During his daily press briefing, Cuomo was asked if it was time for the statue "to go." Although Cuomo said he didn't agree with all of Columbus' past acts, he highlighted the importance of the symbol to Italian-Americans.

“I understand the dialogue that’s been going on for a number of years, [but] the Christopher Columbus statue represents -- in some ways the Italian-American legacy in this country, and the Italian-American contribution in this country," he said, The Hill reported. “The statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian-American contribution to New York."

"For that reason, I support it," Cuomo added.

His comments come as protests over the death of Geroge Floyd continue to expand and merge with other race-related issues.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all five boroughs will salute the Black Lives Matter movement by renaming streets and painting roadways in honor of the group's message.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea of Black Lives Matter, the idea that so much of American history has wrongly renounced, but now must be affirmed,” he said during his daily press briefing.

And on Wednesday, NASCAR put out a statement on its website saying it will prohibit any images or displays of the Confederate flag at future events, in the name of love and unity.