De Blasio: NYC will paint 'Black Lives Matter' on major streets in all 5 boroughs

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that all five boroughs will salute the Black Lives Matter movement by renaming streets and painting roadways in honor of the group's message.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea of Black Lives Matter, the idea that so much of American history has wrongly renounced, but now must be affirmed,” de Blasio said during his daily press briefing.

The mayor said his plan is to “name streets in each borough, and to paint the words on the streets of this city in each borough at a crucial location, one of which will be here near City Hall," according to The New York Post.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SEEN GIVING MIDDLE FINGER AT GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST SENT TO DESK DUTY

De Blasio claimed the move will help promote the Black Lives Matter movement and legitimize its efforts.

“What will be clear [is] the street name and on the streets of our city is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel, and this nation must, as well, that black lives matter,” he added.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer told the newspaper she was the one who proposed the idea to the mayor about two days ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We actually have the paint and we have people ready to paint. I called the mayor’s office and I said we’d like to do it,” she said. “I said ‘I got paint, I got artists, I got architects, I got volunteers, I even got a picture of what it looks like.’”