Trump appoints Charlie Kirk's widow Erika to Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

President Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to serve on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

Kirk, who serves as CEO and Board chair of Turning Point USA, is listed among those appointed by the president on the academy's website.

"The Board inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider," the site explains.

Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September, had been tapped by Trump to serve on the board last year.

"Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, noted, according to KOAA.

"I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy," he noted, according to the outlet.

Pfluger, a graduate of the academy, is the board's chair.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, Turning Point USA, and Pfluger's office on Tuesday.