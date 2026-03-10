Expand / Collapse search
Trump appoints Charlie Kirk's widow Erika to Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Last year, President Donald Trump had announced that Charlie Kirk would serve on the board

President Donald Trump appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to serve on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

Kirk, who serves as CEO and Board chair of Turning Point USA, is listed among those appointed by the president on the academy's website.

"The Board inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider," the site explains.

ARIZONA GOVERNOR VETOES CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL LICENSE PLATE, SPARKING GOP OUTRAGE: ‘THIS BILL FALLS SHORT’

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on Dec. 8, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September, had been tapped by Trump to serve on the board last year.

"Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, noted, according to KOAA.

‘WE ARE NOT AFRAID’: ERIKA KIRK VOWS TPUSA WILL CONTINUE CAMPUS DEBATES NATIONWIDE

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

"I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy," he noted, according to the outlet.

Pfluger, a graduate of the academy, is the board's chair.

ERIKA KIRK OPENS UP ABOUT ‘GUT-WRENCHING’ GRIEF AFTER HER HUSBAND'S KILLING AND HOW FAITH SUSTAINED HER

Erika Kirk and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk, chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, arrive for a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.  (Alex Wroblewski/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, Turning Point USA, and Pfluger's office on Tuesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

