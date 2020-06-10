NASCAR bans Confederate flag from all its events, including races

The NASCAR announced on Wednesday that it will prohibit any images or displays of the Confederate flag at future events, in the name of love and unity.

NASCAR put out a statement on its website addressing the matter and explaining the decision.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the message began. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

This move comes just one day after the U.S. Navy announced it too would work to ban the Confederate flag from all “installations, ships, aircrafts and submarines.”

"The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas," Cmdr. Nate Christensen told Fox News.

“The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment,” Christensen added.

The announcement by the U.S. Navy came four days after the Marines Corps said the Confederate flag would be banned from all common, work and public areas on Marine Corps premises.

