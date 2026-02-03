America250 joins NFL at Super Bowl to mark nation’s 250th birthday in red, white and blue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States' 250th birthday is a yearlong party, and the sports world is right at the center of it.

America250 and the NFL announced a partnership in November in which the America250 logo will be featured on footballs and fields beginning in Week 18 through the playoffs.

Now, the celebration is meeting the Super Bowl.

"What better way to think about our country’s biggest milestone than being at our country’s biggest sporting event?" America250 chair Rosie Rios said to Fox News in San Francisco on Radio Row.

Fans will be part of an interactive experience before kickoff, where the America250 logo will appear in the stands, which will be filled in red, white and blue thanks to panels given to each fan in attendance, making for a picture-perfect patriotic scene that all will see on television.

For Rios, the celebration hits home — quite literally — as a Bay Area native. But as a mom of an athlete, Rios knows that sports are "a big part of American culture," making America250’s involvement in the sports world inevitable.

"My kids are still big athletes, and I think for all of us, whether it’s football, whether it’s basketball, we know the eyes of the world are going to be watching what happens in the U.S. with the World Cup and then two short years later, with the Olympics," Rios said. "While we’re not the world, but the world is us, and that comes with this responsibility of working closely to make sure that all 350 million Americans are engaged in this effort."

"To think this is all happening in Levi’s Stadium is so important, because this is my home. I was born and raised in the East Bay, I still live in the East Bay, so to come back home for the Super Bowl, it’s like winning the lottery," Rios continued. "So to have the eyes of the world watching what happens at the Super Bowl, America250 will be front and center, we’ll be on the sidelines, we’ll have our flags flying as part of the flyover, we’ll have a very special interactive fan experience at the stadium that everyone’s going to get to see. For someone whose parents came to this great country in 1958, I am the American Dream, my kids are the American Dream, and to think this is all happening in the place where I was born and raised, it doesn’t get any better."

President Donald Trump has not been shy about his love for sports, attending numerous events even during his presidency, including last year's Super Bowl. Last year, he attended the FIFA Club World Cup, a New York Yankees game, the Ryder Cup, a Washington Commanders game, and others.

"You’ll hear President Trump talk about it all the time, his role in the World Cup, his role in the Olympics, his role with America250, he is absolutely all in. We represent all three branches of government, I’m appointed by the president, and it is a great honor to serve my country in this way," Rios said of Trump.

America250 will have a UFC event on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday, and an IndyCar race in August.

