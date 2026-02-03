Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

America250 joins NFL at Super Bowl to mark nation’s 250th birthday in red, white and blue

'What better way to think about our country’s biggest milestone than being at our country’s biggest sporting event?' Rosie Rios says

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Rosie Rios discusses America250's impact at Super Bowl Sunday

America250 chair Rosie Rios discusses the nation's 250th birthday and how sports, including this weekend's Super Bowl, will play a heavy part in the celebration.

SAN FRANCISCO – The United States' 250th birthday is a yearlong party, and the sports world is right at the center of it.

America250 and the NFL announced a partnership in November in which the America250 logo will be featured on footballs and fields beginning in Week 18 through the playoffs.

Now, the celebration is meeting the Super Bowl.

American flag at NFL game

An American Flag is on the field prior to the regular season game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants on Nov. 12, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"What better way to think about our country’s biggest milestone than being at our country’s biggest sporting event?" America250 chair Rosie Rios said to Fox News in San Francisco on Radio Row.

Fans will be part of an interactive experience before kickoff, where the America250 logo will appear in the stands, which will be filled in red, white and blue thanks to panels given to each fan in attendance, making for a picture-perfect patriotic scene that all will see on television.

For Rios, the celebration hits home — quite literally — as a Bay Area native. But as a mom of an athlete, Rios knows that sports are "a big part of American culture," making America250’s involvement in the sports world inevitable.

"My kids are still big athletes, and I think for all of us, whether it’s football, whether it’s basketball, we know the eyes of the world are going to be watching what happens in the U.S. with the World Cup and then two short years later, with the Olympics," Rios said. "While we’re not the world, but the world is us, and that comes with this responsibility of working closely to make sure that all 350 million Americans are engaged in this effort."

America250 ball

A football with text that reads "America 250" is displayed for the camera during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PANTHERS STARS BRYCE YOUNG, RICO DOWDLE SHARE OPTIMISM AFTER MAKING PLAYOFFS: 'A STARTING POINT IN CAROLINA'

"To think this is all happening in Levi’s Stadium is so important, because this is my home. I was born and raised in the East Bay, I still live in the East Bay, so to come back home for the Super Bowl, it’s like winning the lottery," Rios continued. "So to have the eyes of the world watching what happens at the Super Bowl, America250 will be front and center, we’ll be on the sidelines, we’ll have our flags flying as part of the flyover, we’ll have a very special interactive fan experience at the stadium that everyone’s going to get to see. For someone whose parents came to this great country in 1958, I am the American Dream, my kids are the American Dream, and to think this is all happening in the place where I was born and raised, it doesn’t get any better."

President Donald Trump has not been shy about his love for sports, attending numerous events even during his presidency, including last year's Super Bowl. Last year, he attended the FIFA Club World Cup, a New York Yankees game, the Ryder Cup, a Washington Commanders game, and others.

America 250 on field

A general view of the America 250 logo on the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions at Solider Field on Jan. 4, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

"You’ll hear President Trump talk about it all the time, his role in the World Cup, his role in the Olympics, his role with America250, he is absolutely all in. We represent all three branches of government, I’m appointed by the president, and it is a great honor to serve my country in this way," Rios said of Trump.

America250 will have a UFC event on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday, and an IndyCar race in August.

