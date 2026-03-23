AI risks to kids, workers rising faster than regulation, new group warns

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As artificial intelligence expands into classrooms, workplaces, and homes, a new coalition warns that risks to children and workers are growing faster than efforts to control the new technology.

The newly formed Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) is pushing for AI safeguards as Washington debates regulation.

"We know that we've got to decide, is this great new technology going to be something that propels kids into the future or something that causes harm to them?" ABF CEO Janet Kelly told Fox News Digital.

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"We are on the side of families who want to make sure that it is done well and that it is good for kids, and we believe that that is possible," Kelly added.

The group is launching as AI spreads quickly into everyday life with little oversight, even as Washington scrambles to catch up. Supporters warn the decisions being made now will shape whether the technology protects families or puts them at risk.

ABF debuted with a striking video featuring congressional testimony from parents whose children were harmed, some driven toward suicide, after interacting with AI chatbots.

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Positioning itself as both pro-innovation and pro-family, ABF argues AI can deliver enormous benefits but only if developed responsibly.

"We believe that it's possible to make great AI with American values, not just Silicon Valley values," said Kelly, a mother of three.

She added that policymakers must focus on the interests of children, workers and creators, not just the companies building the technology.

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ABF plans to engage aggressively at both the federal and state levels, equipped with targeted ads and public education campaigns. The group expects to spend at least eight figures this year to elevate the voices of concerned parents and workers.

The organization builds on earlier battles over online child safety, bringing multiple groups under one umbrella.

Its policy council is chaired by Dr. Brad Littlejohn of American Compass and includes representatives from the Family Policy Alliance, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Institute for Family Studies, Heritage Foundation, and American Principles Project.