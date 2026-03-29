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Midterm Elections

New pro-AI group backed by Trump allies plans $100M midterm spending push

Trump has made energy and artificial intelligence key pillars of his economic and national security agenda

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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A new pro-AI political group is jumping into the 2026 midterms with plans to spend more than $100 million, marking a major escalation in efforts to shape U.S. tech policy.

The organization, Innovation Council Action, is championed by tech investor and White House AI adviser David Sacks and is closely aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda. It plans to support candidates who favor deregulation while opposing those pushing for stricter AI rules.

The move underscores how artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a central political battleground, with deep-pocketed groups preparing to reward allies and pressure critics ahead of the elections.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has made energy and artificial intelligence dominance key pillars of his economic and national security agenda. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

"President Trump has made it clear, America will win the AI race against China, period. He built the framework, he’s leading from the front, and this organization exists to make sure he doesn’t fight that battle alone," Taylor Budowich, founder of Innovation Council, told Fox News Digital.

"The cavalry is coming to back up the policymakers who stand with the president and will hold accountable the ones who don’t," Budowich added.

Trump has made AI a cornerstone of his policy agenda, calling for a single federal regulatory framework instead of a patchwork of state laws, while pushing to accelerate development of infrastructure like data centers and strengthen U.S. competitiveness against China.

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Innovation Council Action enters an increasingly crowded field of AI-focused political spending. Leading the Future, another pro-industry group, has reported raising $50 million from tech figures including Greg Brockman, Joe Lonsdale and Marc Andreessen.

Meta is also backing a separate super PAC expected to spend roughly $65 million, with a focus on state-level races.

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Innovation Council Action has been quietly building its presence in Washington, opening a D.C. office and raising funds since late last year. 

The group has also developed a scorecard ranking lawmakers based on their alignment with Trump’s AI agenda, a tool expected to guide its political spending in the months ahead, according to Axios.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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