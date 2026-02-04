Expand / Collapse search
Joseph Gordon-Levitt slams Big Tech for sextortion, threats to children while calling for key internet reform

The actor appeared on Capitol Hill alongside parents who lost children to online abuse and 'sextortion'

By Amanda Macias Fox News
'It’s time for a change:' Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls out Big Tech over kids’ safety Video

'It’s time for a change:' Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls out Big Tech over kids’ safety

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins bipartisan push to hold social media companies accountable for kids’ safety online.

Standing alongside parents who lost their children to online abuse, actor and filmmaker Joseph Gordon-Levitt blasted tech companies on Capitol Hill, accusing them of hiding behind Section 230 to evade accountability.

Gordon-Levitt appeared alongside Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin to back the Illinois senator’s bipartisan Sunset Section 230 Act, legislation that would dismantle the decades-old legal shield protecting social media companies from liability over user content.

"I just heard a couple of stories that left me trying to keep myself together," Gordon-Levitt said, standing alongside parents who lost their children to online abuse.

"These photos remind me of my kids," added Gordon-Levitt, the father of three children under the age of 12.

BIG TECH'S TOBACCO MOMENT IS HERE — AND THE TRUTH ABOUT HARMING KIDS IS OUT

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, center, during a news conference on holding big tech companies accountable for online content harming children.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins lawmakers and parents during a news conference on holding big tech companies accountable on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"The harm that was done to these kids online might have been prevented if certain Big Tech companies knew that they could be sued. But under Section 230, they cannot be. So, these amoral companies, they just keep allowing these awful things to happen on their platform, and they don't do anything about it because they will always prioritize profits over the public good, even when it comes to kids," he said, visibly emotional.

Alongside Gordon-Levitt, parents recounted their experiences, including South Carolina state Rep. Brandon Guffey.

"I lost my 17-year-old son, Gavin Guffey, to suicide," Guffey said. "We learned days later that he had been the victim of sextortion. It started around midnight, and by 1:40 a.m., he had taken his life. He was living his best life, there were no warning signs and I had never even heard the term ‘sextortion.’

Mothers hold photographs of their sons who passed away from social media abuse during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Mothers hold photographs of their sons who died at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 4, 2026. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"Days later, I received a call from an aunt who lives about an hour away. Her 14-year-old daughter, Gavin’s cousin, was being extorted by the same person who targeted my son," he explained. "Meta removed one profile but left another active. Because that account remained online, the predator went on to extort at least 13 more children. Meta knew this was a criminal, yet the account remained online."

Other parents shared that they lost their children from cyberbullying and dangerous connections made over social media.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends a news conference about the Sunset Section 230 Act on Capitol Hill

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends a news conference about the Sunset Section 230 Act in the Capitol Visitor Center Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Gordon-Levitt urged lawmakers to repeal Section 230, a provision of federal law that protects social media companies from being sued over content posted by users. 

"I have a message for all the other senators out there. I want to see this thing pass 100-0. There should be nobody voting to give any more impunity to these tech companies. Nobody. It's time for a change. Let's make it happen," Gordon-Levitt said. 

