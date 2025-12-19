2028 lines being drawn among conservatives as two top names emerge among AmericaFest activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2028 presidential election will potentially be a rumble in the Rust Belt if AmericaFest attendees’ predictions come to pass, with Vice President JD Vance the odds-on favorite to succeed President Donald Trump, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro surpassing California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the most-predicted Democrat nominee.

Such a contest would also pit two younger figures against each other – with Shapiro at 52 and Vance at 41 -- while also potentially reshaping the idea of the "blue wall" that Trump shattered in 2024 as Shapiro’s name recognition in Pennsylvania could return the state to the Democrats’ column.

For his part, Shapiro has dismissed any curiosity about a White House run, recently telling HBO’s Bill Maher he’s "not an expert" on Beltway politics and "live[s] in the real world in Pennsylvania where we have to balance budgets."

But, that sentiment didn’t keep him from being considered more viable for the role than the more gregarious Newsom.

Barbara, from Camarillo, Calif., said she hopes Vance is able to step into President Donald Trump’s shoes, calling him a "great candidate" who comes from the "team that Trump built."

"I think we’re in a good place right now," she said.

Barbara also named Shapiro as the most likely Democrat to take that party’s mantle.

"I think he's going to have the most effect because I don't think anybody else has any credibility."

If Shapiro went up against Newsom, she said, "he would wipe the floor with" the Californian.

Shapiro has occasionally broken with the far-left, particularly on the issue of antisemitism. But, when New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli wished aloud that the Garden State would be run more like its neighbor across the Delaware, Shapiro hit back that he was fully supporting Gov-elect. Mikie Sherill.

Nick from Nashville also named Shapiro as the most viable Democratic prospect. While he predicted Newsom or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. may be the nominee chosen by the base, the Democratic National Committee would be smart if it facilitated a Shapiro nomination, he said.

Speaking about the future of post-Trump conservatism, Nick said he expects a lot of competing yet largely ideologically unified voices.

"I think the conservative party will kind of conglomerate over somebody like Trump. I think Trump's going to have a very big hand and who's going to be the nominee in 2028. But I think the conservative [movement] is still going to be alive. But I think that it's mostly going to be whoever Donald Trump kind of wants, because, you know, he basically built the conservative movement," he said.

"I’m very much hoping [Republicans choose] JD Vance or Marco Rubio," Karen from Wisconsin told Fox News Digital.

"We have so many good conservatives that could come in and take over. And I hope that we get another eight, 16 more years of Republicans that have put our country in the right direction."

"I hope after Charlie Kirk that especially the youth get involved more … because you know, that's how I got involved and I just hope that someone brings up the whole [conservative] program a lot more."

On the Democratic side in 2028, Karen predicted Newsom would be Democrats’ pick.

"I seriously don't think [Kamala Harris] is going to get the money-backing, but Newsom probably will try really hard. I hope [the GOP chooses] JD Vance. Ron DeSantis already cleaned the carpet with Newsom [on "Hannity"], so I don't think JD Vance will have much problem because he is a very well spoken, intelligent, smart man."

Amy from Michigan also predicted the Pennsylvanian as the Democrats’ top pick in 2028, envisioning a battle between Vance and Shapiro for the presidency.

Elizabeth from San Diego said she hopes it won’t be her governor who gets named the nominee in 2028, but feared it is trending his way moreso than Shapiro or Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, the Hyatt Hotels heir whose name has also been mentioned.

"I'm hoping that other Latinos see another Latina being in a position where I support [Homeland Security Investigations agents] going out and looking at all of the illegal immigrants and taking them out because of the fact that it gives us (Latinos and Latinas) more opportunities," said Elizabeth, who is Latina.

Ed, who was also from San Diego, predicted Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio would take the Republican mantle after Trump.