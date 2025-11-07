'Obama bro' podcaster rails against JD Vance's chances in 2028, claims 'no one likes him!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of the "Pod Save America" podcast criticized Vice President JD Vance in a CNN interview, arguing he would not be a viable candidate for the presidency in 2028.

After the Democrats trounced their Republican opponents in state and local elections across the country, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, former White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer, and Obama’s former spokesman for the National Security Council Tommy Vietor discussed the future of American politics to CNN host Dana Bash.

During one portion of the discussion, Bash referenced a recent Politico headline reading, "Vance is the frontrunner for 2028, Rubio privately confides," and asked Vietor for his thoughts.

"Vance is terrible," Vietor said. "No one likes him. Republicans don’t like him. Democrats don’t like him. It’s not clear to me that his own family enjoys his company. He will say and do anything to accumulate power. He is as shameless a person who exists in politics today. He will write op-ed length screeds like Bill Ackman, if a Democrat criticizes him. But when a little literal neo-Nazi in his own party attacks him and his family, JD Vance has nothing to say. I don‘t think it’s good for him to claim the mantle and be the frontrunner for the Republicans, no."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment from Vance and did not receive an immediate response.

Vietor and his "Pod Save America" co-hosts are often referred to as "Obama bros."



Co-host Jon Favreau chimed in, saying that he has heard Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., plans to run with Vance in 2028.

Vietor had been in a similar conversation criticizing Vance the previous week.

In late October, he spoke with former Bravo star Jennifer Welch on the "I’ve Had It" podcast, where they vented about how frustrating it is being beaten by Republicans they argued are not worthy opponents.

"I’ve had it with getting beaten by the biggest f---ing losers on the planet," Vietor said, later lamenting that "there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascendant part of the culture, and it is just wrong, and it's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore."

Welch mocked Vance as a "failed drag queen" and claimed some Republicans promote far-right Christian policies to mask what she called "repressed lifestyles."

"You're so right about the repressed," Vietor responded. "There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate. You just see that over and over and over again."

