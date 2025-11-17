Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Gavin Newsom declared as the Democratic Party's 2028 'frontrunner' by Politico

California governor's clashes with Trump and social media skills position him as early leader for next presidential election, Politico columnist Jonathan Martin argued

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
close
Newsom eyes 2028 White House run after Prop 50 win Video

Newsom eyes 2028 White House run after Prop 50 win

Panelists discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom emerging as a leader of the Democratic Party on the "Journal Editorial Report."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was declared the Democratic frontrunner to win back the White House in 2028 by a column in Politico on Saturday. 

Politico senior political columnist Jonathan Martin wrote that Newsom has positioned himself over the past two years as the most viable Democratic contender for the presidency.

"No Democrat has had a better two years than Gavin Newsom and because of it, the California governor — a national figure since he was a 36-year-old boy mayor — has claimed a new title: front-runner," Martin wrote.

NEWSOM REBUKES WHITE HOUSE DEFENSE OF PRAYER AFTER SHOOTING: KIDS WERE 'LITERALLY PRAYING AS THEY GOT SHOT AT'

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., addressing crowd

Political columnist Jonathan Martin argued that Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has become the frontrunner for his party to win back the White House in 2028. (Brandon Bell/Getty)

Martin argued that Newsom combines traditional political experience with a strong grasp of social media and the ability to connect with younger voters, making him a promising candidate. 

"By the old rules of Democratic nominations, Newsom fits neatly in the tradition of Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama: younger, outsider candidates who could credibly run fresh campaigns against the Washington status quo of both parties while claiming enough insider credentials to reassure party mandarins who care about such things," he wrote. "Newsom is also the best-positioned Democrat according to the new rules of politics — namely, whether you are or can become famous by breaking through on social media."

Martin also noted Newsom’s centrist and inclusive stance within the party as another advantage for the governor. 

VP VANCE'S CAMP ACCUSES CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM OF DISSEMINATING 'FAKE NEWS' AHEAD OF MARINES CELEBRATION

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom

President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., have feuded throughout Trump’s second term. (AP Newsroom)

"’I want it to be the Manchin to Mamdani party. I want it to be inclusive,’ the governor told me last week," Martin said, adding "that Newsom isn’t fully comfortable in either faction" of his party. 

Martin dubbed him the "early front-runner" because of Newsom's ability to read the moment and make his opposition to President Donald Trump a public focus. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom with two American flags in the background.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing event related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on Aug. 21, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"The newly-elected president, perhaps the most galvanizing political foil the country has ever known, picked a fight with Newsom over the Los Angeles wildfires shortly into 2025. And then Trump elevated the governor further by deploying the National Guard and active-duty Marines into the city by the summer," Martin wrote. 

After those clashes with Trump, Newsom opposed the president in a redistricting fight that Martin credited for making the governor an early leader in the 2028 Democratic primary.

Martin also stated how Newsom’s willingness to mock Trump and his supporters online "has endeared him to the sprawling anti-Trump coalition, even the Newsom skeptics among them."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue