Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Christmas

Late-night joyride ends in disaster as driver smashes into towering Christmas tree on camera

CCTV footage shows Russian-made Lada sedan speeding away after toppling holiday display in Kazakhstan

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Reckless joyride ends with driver smashing huge Christmas tree in town square Video

Reckless joyride ends with driver smashing huge Christmas tree in town square

CCTV shows a car spinning before plowing into a 40-foot tree in a Kazakhstan central square, toppling it before the driver fled. Police later tracked him down and ordered repairs. (Credit: East2West)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video shows a late-night joyride spiraling out of control as a driver raced around a central square in southern Kazakhstan before crashing into a towering Christmas tree and knocking it over.

CCTV footage from the town of Saryagash shows the driver speeding into the largely empty square during the early morning hours and performing tight circular spins, commonly known as donuts, in a Russian-made Lada sedan.

As the driver attempted to complete a second consecutive spin, the vehicle swung wider than before and headed directly toward a 40-foot Christmas tree positioned in the center of the square.

The car continued forward and slammed into the decorated tree, sending it crashing to the ground as lights scattered across the pavement. The impact flattened the illuminated holiday display almost instantly.

OHIO KIDS AS YOUNG AS 8 STEAL CAR, LEAD POLICE ON CHASE CRASH INTO HOME, WORRIED ABOUT SANTA, PRESENTS: POLICE

Joyride crashes into Christmas tree caught on video

CCTV captured a reckless late-night joyride spiraling out of control as a driver crashed into a towering Christmas tree in a Kazakhstan town square before fleeing. (East2West)

The driver sped away, leaving the toppled tree lying flat in the square.

According to The Sun, witnesses said the vehicle’s tires screeched as the driver circled the square, narrowly missing street furniture and festive decorations in the moments leading up to the crash.

‘CHRISTMAS LAWYER’ WHO WENT TO WAR WITH HOA SPENDS WINDFALL ON HOLIDAY CHEER

Joyride crashes into Christmas tree caught on video

CCTV captured a reckless late-night joyride spiraling out of control as a driver crashed into a towering Christmas tree in a Kazakhstan town square before fleeing. (East2West)

The Sun also reported that Saryagash District Police said in a statement they received a report around 3 a.m. that an unknown driver had crashed into the main Christmas tree installed in the central square and then fled.

FOUR DEAD, AT LEAST 13 INJURED AFTER SPEEDING CAR CRASHES INTO CROWD OUTSIDE FLORIDA BAR

"Officers carefully studied the recordings from the area using CCTV cameras," police said in the statement. "As a result, the identity of the offender was established."

Joyride crashes into Christmas tree caught on video

CCTV captured a reckless late night joyride spiraling out of control as a driver crashed into a towering Christmas tree in a Kazakhstan town square before fleeing. (East2West)

Police later confirmed the driver was behind the wheel of a VAZ-2105 Lada.

Investigators tracked him down after reviewing the surveillance footage, and his vehicle was subsequently impounded, according to the report.

'CHRISTMAS LAWYER' FILES FOR SUPREME COURT REVIEW IN BATTLE WITH HOA OVER HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Joyride crashes into Christmas tree caught on video

CCTV captured a reckless late night joyride as a driver crashed into a towering Christmas tree in a Kazakhstan town square before fleeing. (East2West)

Authorities said the driver was issued a fine for dangerous driving. In an unusual outcome, police also ordered him to repair the damage he caused to the holiday display.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The young driver repaired the damaged tree and promised not to commit similar offenses in the future," police said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Close modal

Continue