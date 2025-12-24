Late-night joyride ends in disaster as driver smashes into towering Christmas tree on camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video shows a late-night joyride spiraling out of control as a driver raced around a central square in southern Kazakhstan before crashing into a towering Christmas tree and knocking it over.

CCTV footage from the town of Saryagash shows the driver speeding into the largely empty square during the early morning hours and performing tight circular spins, commonly known as donuts, in a Russian-made Lada sedan.

As the driver attempted to complete a second consecutive spin, the vehicle swung wider than before and headed directly toward a 40-foot Christmas tree positioned in the center of the square.

The car continued forward and slammed into the decorated tree, sending it crashing to the ground as lights scattered across the pavement. The impact flattened the illuminated holiday display almost instantly.

The driver sped away, leaving the toppled tree lying flat in the square.

According to The Sun, witnesses said the vehicle’s tires screeched as the driver circled the square, narrowly missing street furniture and festive decorations in the moments leading up to the crash.

The Sun also reported that Saryagash District Police said in a statement they received a report around 3 a.m. that an unknown driver had crashed into the main Christmas tree installed in the central square and then fled.

"Officers carefully studied the recordings from the area using CCTV cameras," police said in the statement. "As a result, the identity of the offender was established."

Police later confirmed the driver was behind the wheel of a VAZ-2105 Lada.

Investigators tracked him down after reviewing the surveillance footage, and his vehicle was subsequently impounded, according to the report.

Authorities said the driver was issued a fine for dangerous driving. In an unusual outcome, police also ordered him to repair the damage he caused to the holiday display.

"The young driver repaired the damaged tree and promised not to commit similar offenses in the future," police said.