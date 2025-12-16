Mexico City lawmakers throw punches and yank hair in heated congress brawl over transparency institute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A debate in Mexico City’s congress descended into a brawl Monday as lawmakers yanked hair, traded blows and shoved one another across the dais after an opposition protest over the city’s transparency institute erupted into chaos.

Video from inside the chamber showed the dispute turning violent within seconds, with lawmakers lunging at each other as others stood back and filmed the melee.

Reuters reported the fight broke out during a debate over dissolving Mexico City’s transparency institute.

The clash began when one woman grabbed another’s hand, prompting the second woman to yank her hand back and jab her in the stomach with an elbow.

The first woman retaliated by striking her in the back, then seized the other woman’s hair as the scuffle escalated.

A man stepped in and tried to pry her hand loose, but more lawmakers rushed forward as shoving spread across the dais.

Several women were seen pushing and grappling while bystanders lifted phones to record the chaos.

Lawmakers from the opposition National Action Party had taken over the congressional podium to protest the measure at the center of the debate.

The opposition accused Morena – the ruling party – of breaking an agreement to create a new transparency body, sparking the podium occupation.

The session unraveled as shouting escalated, and rival groups clashed across the chamber.

The meeting was ultimately suspended and relocated to another venue, so lawmakers could resume deliberations, local media reported.

