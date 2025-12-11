Pickleball player plunges to his death in 3-story fall after climbing over safety rail to retrieve ball

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video shows the horrifying moment a pickleball player fell to his death after climbing over a safety rail to retrieve a ball at a sports center in Malaysia.

CCTV footage acquired by Newsflare shows the 32-year-old player leaping over a safety rail at a Kuala Lumpur pickleball facility on Dec. 2.

The video then shows him jumping onto mesh netting that covered an open gap, but it tore under his weight and he plunged three stories.

Other players rushed to the railing before heading to the first floor. When they reached him, they learned he had died, according to Newsflare.

"The deceased was playing pickleball on the third floor and he had climbed over the court’s fence to retrieve a ball and fell to the lower floor," Wangsa Maju district police chief Mohamad Lazim Ismail said in a statement obtained by Newsflare. "The case has been classified as sudden death."

Officials at the Playa Racquet Club, where the incident occurred, expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life," the officials said. "At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy of the family and loved ones affected.

"We kindly urge the public to refrain from speculation while the appropriate authorities carry out their investigation," club officials said.

Pickleball is a sport that blends tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It was invented in 1965 by three dads looking for a fun family activity.

Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum gathered on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle near Seattle, where they had access to an abandoned badminton court. They began using ping-pong paddles to volley with a perforated plastic ball over the net.

They ended up with some random equipment, which led to the birth of pickleball.

