Illegal immigrant truck driver accused in fatal Washington crash released on $100,000 bond

A semi-truck driver, who was identified as an illegal alien from India, was released from jail on a $100,000 bond after he was accused of causing a crash in Washtington state that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Fox News has learned that Kamalpreet Singh was released from the King County jail. It is not clear if the facility ignored a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer lodged against the truck driver. Washington is a sanctuary state.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin sharply criticized Washington’s sanctuary policies and former President Biden’s administration’s handling of the case.

"These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences," she said in a statement to Fox News. "Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden Administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country. How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?"

Singh was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Lukeville, Arizona, after crossing illegally into the United States on Dec. 23, 2023, but he was released into the country instead of being detained, an ICE source said.

He faces charges of vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle on State Route 167 in Washington, crushing it between another truck and killing 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson.

Singh struck the rear of a blue 2010 Mazda 3 sedan that had stopped behind a white 2016 Peterbilt truck, the Auburn Examiner reported.

The Freightliner overrode the back of the Mazda and pushed it under the rear of the Peterbilt, the report states.

The engine compartment of the Mazda, which was driven by Pearson, caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

Singh and the Peterbilt driver were not injured. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Singh is not believed to have any relation to two other Indian illegal immigrant truck drivers with the same last name – Jashanpreet Singh in California and Harjinder Singh in Florida – who are facing charges in separate fatal crashes.