Federal Courts

DOGE scores win on appeal as court rejects labor union challenge

Federal appeals court strikes down preliminary injunction curtailing Department of Government Efficiency data access

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch , Danielle Wallace , Bill Mears Fox News
Published | Updated
A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected an effort by a group of labor unions to block President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, from accessing potentially sensitive U.S. user data from several government agencies.

Judges on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to vacate a lower court’s preliminary injunction that blocked DOGE from accessing certain user data, citing concerns that DOGE’s access would violate federal privacy laws.

The ruling is a near-term win for the Trump administration, allowing DOGE to access sensitive user information compiled by the U.S. Department of Education, Treasury Department, and Office of Personnel Management.

Unions had sued to block the access earlier this year, citing privacy concerns. 

The 2-1 appeals court ruling vacates the lower court's preliminary injunction, handed down by U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardma, and  remands it back to the lower court to be heard on its merits.

The computerized data could include access to Social Security numbers and immigration and citizenship status. The case will continue to be litigated on the merits, but for now it is a legal victory for the Trump administration. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

