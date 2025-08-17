Gal Gadot joins hostage families in Israel amid nationwide movement to end Gaza war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Snow White" actress Gal Gadot returned to her homeland on Sunday to stand with grieving families at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, widely regarded as the epicenter of Israel’s hostage activism.

The former Israel Defense Forces soldier and "Wonder Woman" star embraced those whose loved ones have been held by Hamas for nearly two years since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Her visit coincided with "Israel on Hold" day – a nationwide protest organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which is demanding the government prioritize negotiations for the release of the roughly 50 remaining hostages abducted during the Hamas-led assault. Nearly 20 are believed to still be alive.

Families fear the government’s recent approval of an expanded military campaign in Gaza, including a planned takeover of Gaza City, could endanger their loved ones rather than secure their release.

At the square, Gadot was photographed embracing Lishay Miran‑Lavi, the wife of Omri Miran, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, in front of her and their two young daughters.

Gadot was also seen hugging Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who was kidnapped alongside his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the attack. Einav has since become one of the most prominent figures among hostage families.

Gadot's meeting with the families underscored the deep connection the prominent Hollywood figure sought to make with families whose voices have become central to the national campaign for the hostages. The forum later said they were profoundly touched by her visit.

"We were deeply moved by Gal Gadot’s visit to Hostages Square today," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday. "She chose to spend real time with us, sitting with the families and Hamas captivity survivors, listening with patience and empathy, and sharing in our pain. For families who have endured nearly two years of fear and uncertainty, her presence was a rare moment of comfort and strength."

"This visit was one of many gestures and events taking place across the country today as part of the day of stoppage, and the love and support shown to the families has been overwhelming," the organization added. "It reminded us that the hostages have not been forgotten, that their plight matters not only in Israel but around the world, and that we are not alone in this struggle. Gal’s compassion and solidarity are among the sources of strength that help us continue until all 50 hostages are returned."

Gadot has long been one of Israel’s most prominent cultural figures and has repeatedly used her platform to speak out in support of her home country.

That visibility, however, has also made her a target of criticism abroad.

The actress, who most recently starred in "Snow White," reportedly said in an interview with Channel Keshet 12 that she believes pressure in Hollywood for celebrities "to speak out against Israel" contributed to the film’s disappointing box-office performance. She argued that backlash over her outspoken pro-Israel stance has bled into her career, according to the Jerusalem Post. Despite the criticism, she has continued to draw international attention to the cause.