Trump lashes out at Crockett, renews call for cognitive test

President Donald Trump has renewed his call for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to undergo a cognitive test.

"'Congresswoman' Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons - Only slightly dumber," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social on Monday.

"Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!)," Trump said. "As the doctors said, ‘President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!’ These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!

Trump previously said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should take a cognitive test in June when the progressive "Squad" leader demanded his impeachment over the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, as the White House pushes Republican states to redistrict mid-cycle ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Crockett has accused Trump of pushing a "white supremacy agenda" and "diluting the voices of people of color." The Trump administration asserts that Democratic states have engaged in "gerrymandering" for years and encouraged illegal immigration to boost their congressional influence.

In Texas, Democratic state lawmakers fled the state in an effort to stop the vote on a GOP redistricting plan that likely would have resulted in Republicans picking up five House seats.

Crockett has accused Trump of hurling the low IQ insult as a racially-coded tactic to insult "people of color," including "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God.

"Newsflash, Wannabe Dictator: I don’t care how many times you shake the Etch A Sketch trying to redraw these lines," Crockett wrote on X last week. "I’m not disappearing. I’ll be back, still on your behind every step of the way. We’ve already been over this. I’ve got the degrees, the credentials, and the receipts. If you’re looking for ‘low IQ,’ try looking in the mirror – or at your own Cabinet."

Despite the president describing her as having a low IQ, Crockett said Trump has the "most incompetent Cabinet in the history of this country," referring to the Signal-gate scandal earlier this year.

Crockett has also dubbed Trump a "Temu dictator." At a progressive rally in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this month, the congresswoman said on stage, "Donald Trump is a piece of sh--."

"This is a person who has a problem with people of color. Period," she told CNN. "I don't care how many Black MAGA [are] out there with [their] hats, I want to be clear, when we look at who it is that he's kicking out of this country, it's people of color."