Texas Rep Chip Roy announces run for state attorney general to replace Ken Paxton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, announced Thursday that he is running to become the next Texas Attorney General.

Roy, who represents Texas' 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House, made the announcement in a campaign video shared to X that centered on preserving Texas' legacy of "liberty, freedom and self-determination."

"Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities," he wrote in an accompanying message. "I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy … unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.