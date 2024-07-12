Democrat governors reel from Biden's Putin-Zelenskyy gaffe, implications for US leadership on world stage

A handful of Democratic governors explained to Fox News Digital whether they’d prefer that President Biden step aside from his re-election bid, as the commander-in-chief once again raised eyebrows with back-to-back gaffes confusing Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the same day.

A day after Biden introduced Zelenskyy at the NATO conference in Washington, D.C., as "President Putin," the Ukrainian leader was on the ground in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he addressed the attendees of the National Governor’s Association (NGA) summer meeting.

Zelenskyy on Friday described the more than two-year-long conflict as "the most transparent battle between good and evil of our time," expressing gratitude for "American leadership" in response to what he categorized as Russia’s "unprovoked and unjust aggression."

Fox News Digital asked Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat and the incoming 2024-2024 NGA chair, after the speech about whether, given Biden’s confusion of Zelenskyy for Putin a day earlier, the American president is a strong enough candidate to represent the United States on the world stage.

But Polis dodged addressing Biden’s mix-up directly. "I've been at this conference all day, so I'm not aware of what you're referring to," Polis said. "But I think President Zelensky gave a really strong case for why this is not only important for Ukraine, for Europe, but frankly, for the global world order."

"I mean, you know, when you have a bully, you need to stand up to them. And it's very important that Europe, America, our Asian allies, stand up to Putin's aggression," Polis said. He added that Zelenskyy "made it very clear" he’s not asking for U.S. boots on the ground, putting American lives at risk.

"They're asking for our help. I think there was strong consensus among the governors that we want to do what we can," Polis said. "In fact, the single biggest ask, and this really speaks to what is going on, is they need to construct more bomb shelters at their schools, at their hospitals. Russia's been indiscriminate in their campaign of terrorism against the Ukrainian people. So it's very important that we unite and stand up against that."

Polis did, however, admit that there’s discussion of changing strategy, whether that be the "campaign message" or the "candidate," to ensure Democrats stay competitive enough to win in November.

"Of course, Democrats could win in November. It's a very close election. I think it's also fair and objective to say, yes, that, President Biden is behind, not by a lot, but he is behind. If the election was today, we'd likely lose," Polis said. "Which means that we need to change something as a strategy, to protect freedom, protect our democracy. We need to look at what that strategy is. Does it mean changing the campaign strategy? Campaign message? The candidate? All of these things are being discussed."

"I want to make sure that we put our very best foot forward to protect our democracy going forward, which includes, of course, support for NATO, and, global world order, the policies and the progress you've achieved over the last four years," the governor added. "When you're behind, it doesn't mean you give up."

Biden again on Friday night emphatically stated that he is running and going to win.

Fox News Digital caught up with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, another Democrat, on the sidelines of the conference, asking whether Biden is strong enough on the world stage or if he should bow out.

In response, Green argued that both Biden and former President Donald Trump have "limitations" due to their age -- but added Trump’s "personality" was more dangerous to people of both parties.

"President Biden has been extraordinary for our state. When we had a disaster, he, within six hours, he stepped up and did the major disaster declaration," Green said, referring to the Maui wildfires. "He has helped us recover. I heard from Republicans, as governors and congresspeople, and Democrats across the board. The only person I never heard from was Mr. Trump, except for some negativity about our state. That speaks to his personality. Mr. Biden has a good heart."

"Older people, and I would include Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden in that category, are going to miss words and there are going to be moments," Green told Fox News Digital. "I'm a physician. I have a very keen awareness of Mr. Biden's limitations and Mr. Trump's limitations. And in truth, the limitations of the latter, Mr. Trump are significant because his personality ends up making policy that really, in my opinion, hurts Republicans and Democrats alike. This is, of course, you're asking a Democrat."

Green also vowed that he would be "with the president until he chooses not to accept the Democratic nomination, if he chooses to go a different way because Jill or Pelosi or President Obama have a heart-to-heart with them, and they make that decision together." "That's their decision," the governor said. "But we should respect our leaders if they have given us decades of service. And Hawaii should respect President Biden right now because he's given us so much to help us recover."

As Zelenskyy spoke of the need to rebuild in Ukraine from the war, Hawaii also must rebuild after the Maui wildfires. Green, who governs a chain of islands in the south Pacific, further argued that the Ukraine conflict hits closer to home for his state, as there have been instances of Russian warships off Hawaii’s shores, and further downfall in relations between China and Taiwan or North Korea would have an immediate impact. Given those "geopolitical considerations," he made a case that certain "expenditures" were justified, referring to the financial backing by the United States for Kyiv’s war effort.

Green still emphasized the need for a peace deal and added whether it be Biden or Trump, that "irrespective of who's leading, this war should end."

"It's critically important," he said of U.S. support for Ukraine. "There are very real security issues off of the coast of Hawaii. There have been Russian warships that have come into the region, which we are monitoring at all times. That happens with some frequency. They're gathering data. And so all I can say is this. We should support President Zelenskyy, period. We should support his people. Because from a humanitarian standpoint is a tragedy in that the Russian government and Mr. Putin are continuing this war. I would humbly ask that they stop the war, and we would call for a peace treaty, because it is scary to think of how many people are lost. Also on the Russian side, lost lives."

Asked whether Biden was a strong enough candidate to face Trump in November, Green claimed the abortion issue would be enough to win the Democrat incumbent another four years.

"If women make the choice and I mean Republican women, independent women and Democratic women make the choice that their reproductive rights are important to them, enough of them will choose Biden and he would win the election," the governor said. "Biden was bad during that debate. Trump was bad during that debate. If you really want to know the truth. So we'll just see what happens. But there are 65 million women of reproductive age, which I think who are going to have something to say about this election. And if they choose the former president. That's democracy. If they choose Biden, they're probably looking out for their daughters."

Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat leading Biden's home state, told Fox News Digital at the NGA summer meeting on Thursday that despite Biden’s disastrous debate performance, he feels the president should stay in the race. The 2023-2024 initiative of the outgoing NGA Chair, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was to "Disagree Better," emphasizing the need for civility between opposing parties when discussing conflicts of opinions. Carney argued that Biden was the best candidate to continue that spirit.