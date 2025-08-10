Cuomo supporters look to wealthy enclave to take down Mamdani: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Cuomo supporters are reportedly urging New Yorkers with second homes in the Hamptons to switch their voter registrations to the Big Apple to cast their ballots against Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in November.

The plan is to target moderate Democrats in the wealthy enclave, including business owners and restaurateurs, "who have deep ties in NYC" and "have an interest in what’s going on," Steven M. Cohen, chairman of pro-Cuomo political action committee Fix the City, told the New York Post.

Cohen reportedly said he’s spoken to dozens of people – some of whom are "very high profile" – who relayed that they were "definitely" switching their voter registrations from Long Island’s East End to one of the five boroughs.

"I’ve been trying to get this message out since the primary," Cohen told the Post. "You don’t win elections because you did one thing right, but by doing one hundred things right, a thousand things right. This might be a few thousand votes, but elections have been won and lost on less than a few thousand votes."

CUOMO QUIPS ‘EVEN I WILL MOVE TO FLORIDA’ IF MAMDANI WINS NYC MAYORAL BID

In the opposite direction, New York City Democrats with second homes out east in 2024 were encouraged to switch their voter registrations to the Hamptons to vote against then-first term incumbent Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y. LaLota ultimately defeated the Democratic challenger, former CNN anchor John Avlon, by nearly 11 percentage points, earning a second term in New York’s 1st congressional district.

This time around, Cohen argued that it is easy to change voter registration as long as interested Hamptonites have a "legitimate, bona fide" second residence in New York City. He acknowledged hearing "initial skepticism" about the tax implications, which he denied would be a concern. He stressed that the state Board of Elections only opposes voting in two locations.

ANDREW CUOMO TALKS REMATCH WITH MAMDANI, SAYS SOCIALIST'S POLICIES WILL CAUSE 'DEATH' OF NYC

"There are no tax implications at all — that’s part of the message," Cohen said, explaining the strategy is part of a "longer-term play" focused on getting New Yorkers with homes in the Hamptons to "participate in the political process" in New York City.

Republican donor and Hamptons metals magnate Andy Sabin opposed the movement.

"You open up a can of worms to audits and everything else – you’d be crazy to do it," he told the Post.

Election lawyer, Jerry Goldfeder, said that interested Hamptonites would just have to send a change of address to the Board of Elections using a "new, legitimate registration form."

"I’m trying to switch," Mitchel Agoos, an 87-year-old resident of East Hampton and New York City, told the Post, deeming Mamdani an "antisemite."

"He’s a disaster – I want to vote in this election. I’d feel great to vote against him," Agoos, a Curtis Sliwa supporter who has voted in Suffolk County for decades, added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuomo's campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.