FBI agrees to help locate Texas Democrats who fled state to sabotage GOP redistricting plan, Cornyn says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Thursday that the FBI has granted his request for federal agents to help locate Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to stall a GOP redistricting vote.

Cornyn said the FBI agreed to assist Texas law enforcement in locating members of the Texas House of Representatives "who have fled the state in a shameful attempt to thwart the legislative process."

"I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats," Cornyn said in a statement. "I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas. We cannot allow these rogue legislators to avoid their constitutional responsibilities."

DEM GOVERNOR DEFIES FBI: 'UNWELCOME' TO PURSUE TEXAS DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS

The FBI declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

In Texas, more than 50 Democratic lawmakers fled the state earlier this month to prevent a necessary quorum in the Texas House, which requires at least 100 members of the 150-member body to be present.

Democratic Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gavin Newsom of California and Kathy Hochul of New York have offered sanctuary to those Texas Democrats, championing the gridlock they've caused as a fight to save democracy.

Cornyn sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday asking the bureau to help locate or arrest "potential lawbreakers" who fled in a maneuver to avoid legislative responsibilities "in violation of their oath of office."

COLBERT CONFRONTS JB PRITZKER WITH MAP SHOWING ILLINOIS GERRYMANDERING

"Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions," Cornyn wrote. "I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law. The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime."

The letter cited concerns that legislators "who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses."

"Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary," Cornyn wrote. "These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable. I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special session to try to advance a congressional redistricting plan which could add five new Republican-leaning House seats before next year's midterm elections.

Abbott on Tuesday also filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court asking to remove State Rep. Gene Wu from office, categorizing him as the "ringleader of the derelict Democrats who fled the state to break quorum."

President Donald Trump is pushing Republican states to open the process for redistricting mid-cycle to give the GOP a better chance of maintaining control of the House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP