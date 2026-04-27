Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby entering treatment for gambling addiction amid NCAA investigation

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is taking an indefinite leave from the football program to seek treatment for an ongoing gambling addiction.

The Red Raiders announced on Monday that the transfer QB, who signed a lucrative deal with the Red Raiders this past offseason, would be gone for an unknown period of time.

According to sources, this trigger point came after Sorsby was being investigated by the NCAA for a number of bets through an online company. This could also open up the possibility that the organization could punish Sorsby for his gambling actions, given the NCAA has a very strict policy on betting.

Pete Thamel was first to report the NCAA's investigation into Sorsby for gambling.

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The school released a statement, which came about 30 minutes after the team was informed of what was transpiring with their starting quarterback, and him seeking professional help for his gambling addiction.

"Texas Tech’s primary focus remains on fostering an environment where student-athletes feel empowered to prioritize their mental health and seek professional assistance," the statement read. "To protect the integrity of the recovery process, Texas Tech will have no further comment on Brendan’s status or treatment progress at this time. We kindly ask the media and the public to respect the privacy of Brendan and his family."

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After playing for Cincinnati last season, Sorsby entered the transfer portal. He would sign with Texas Tech, with a deal that reached nearly $6 million for the upcoming season, according to sources.

He placed bets during his time at Indiana in 2022, though they were not on any game he participated in.

He then transferred to Cincinnati, where he played last season. OutKick reached out to the NCAA for statement, and received the following



Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending or potential investigations. However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received.

On Monday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire also released a statement regarding his starting quarterback.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," McGuire said. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

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While it is unknown how long Sorsby will be housed at the residential treatment facility, his status as the quarterback at Texas Tech will not change, though the NCAA is looking into his past online gambling.

Where things go from here with Texas Tech is uncertain. Would the school be on the hook for his revenue-share contract if he were to be punished for his gambling? What if he were to be suspended for a period of time, or if Texas Tech was caught off guard by this all?

These are questions that Texas Tech lawyers are currently looking into, as this story continues to play out over the next few months.