Cincinnati sues former quarterback Brendan Sorsby over $1M NIL buyout after Texas Tech transfer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Cincinnati became the latest university to sue one of its former players, claiming that former quarterback Brendan Sorsby violated his name, image and likeness (NIL) deal after transferring to Texas Tech last month.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the university alleged that Sorsby did not pay the $1 million buyout fee that was due within 30 days of transferring out of the program.

He signed with the Bearcats in July 2025, and his deal was for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Cincinnati Athletics is proud to partner with its student-athletes and honors the contractual commitments it makes to them. We expect student-athletes and their representatives to do the same," the university said in a statement to The Associated Press.

"In his lucrative NIL agreement with Cincinnati Athletics, Brendan Sorsby committed to stay and play for two seasons as a proud Bearcat representative. He also agreed that if he left the university before that time, he would pay the university a specific amount for the substantial harm that his breach would cause. Cincinnati Athletics intends to enforce that contractual commitment."

Sorsby announced in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after he passed for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He added another ​​580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

"I want to thank Coach Satt, Coach Thomas, Coach Canada, and the rest of the staff for all the work that they have put in towards my development as not only a quarterback, but also as a person. It has shaped me into the man I am today," his announcement read in part.

"To my teammates, I appreciate you guys more than you know. I’ll never forget all the memories we’ve shared on and off the field. All the highs and lows that we’ve been through, I wouldn’t trade for anything.

"After a lot of prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Texas Tech.

Sorsby's agent, Ron Slavin, told The AP that he plans to fight the lawsuit, adding that the college football player was paid $875,800 by the university but that he earned much more for the program during his tenure there.

"In that time, he generated millions in value for the program. Attempting to recover those funds now sends the wrong message to current and future student-athletes and risks damaging the long-term credibility of Cincinnati football," Slavin said. "This is further disappointing given that Brendan parted ways with UC in what was a mutually agreeable manner. The money the university seeks to recover from him is nothing more than an unlawful penalty under Ohio law."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit comes amid a tumultuous time for college athletics.

Demond Williams Jr. attempted to transfer from Washington, but the university threatened to enforce its $4 million buyout on the quarterback, prompting him to rescind his transfer announcement. Duke sued and settled with quarterback Darian Mensah before he finally transferred to Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.