Angel Reese's bizarre warmup video gets deleted after fans torch her highly questionable shooting form

A video of Angel Reese going through her warmup routine went incredibly viral across social media over the weekend. The original video was deleted after millions of views, but the internet lives on forever, and the clip of Reese showing off her unique shooting form has continued to garner a ton of attention.

The video shows Reese chucking up some 3-point shots ahead of her Atlanta Dream's road contest against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, and yes, chucking is the proper word to describe what Reese is doing with the basketball.

The right-foot toe tap, her right hand on the front side of the basketball as she launches it with her left hand, and her eyes immediately following the ball as it leaves, makes for one of the wildest, non-fundamental shots you'll ever see.

The footwork mixed with the sounds of her shots banging off the rim makes for quite the clip.

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The video becomes that much more painful to watch when you remember this is a professional athlete paid to play basketball. The footwork is what you typically see from a right-handed shooter, but with Reese allegedly being left-handed, it's as if she's doing everything backward.

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ESPN reporter Kareem Copeland originally shared the video of Reese going through her warm-up routine on X, but later deleted it. It's unclear why he chose to delete the video after it racked up millions of views and thousands of shares.

Perhaps he was sick of having his mentions filled with people mocking Reese's shooting form.

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Reese finished the contest against the Fever, an 83-71 loss for Atlanta, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four turnovers while missing the lone three-point attempt she had.

The three-point shot is not a strong point of Reese's game as she is shooting just 9.1% from deep 10 games into the 2026 WNBA season.