Caitlin Clark avoiding Fever teammate's high-five attempt sparks outrageous social media discourse

The Indiana Fever's team camaraderie has been hotly analyzed by all corners of the internet over the last week and it popped up again on Saturday night as the team lost to the New York Liberty.

A clip popped up on social media showing Clark leaving the bench to take the floor after a timeout in the action.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

One teammate, Tyasha Harris, tried to high five Clark as she walked back onto the floor. Clark, appearing to have her head down, walked past Harris. The guard then patted Clark on the shoulder.

Off the top, it appeared to be a trivial moment. Clark, obviously focused on the game, may not have seen Harris’ hand up in that moment and accidentally just walked past her. But it didn’t stop the slew of WNBA analysts from offering their takes on the five-second clip.

Clark and head coach Stephanie White were previously thrust into the social media fires at the end of May when the two had a heated sideline exchange. White was forced to address the moment last week, contrasting her interactions with women’s players than how things are seen in the men’s game.

"What happened in that moment is, I was challenging a player. It's coaching, is what it is," White told reporters. "I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports, most of the time."

White portrayed the moment as the natural result of two highly competitive personalities pushing each other.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"She wants to be coached. I want her to help me be a better coach," White added. "We're both competitive. We're both stubborn. We're more alike than different. Hopefully, we continue to bring the best out of each other."

White also pushed back against the reaction surrounding the incident, arguing that Clark's enormous profile guarantees scrutiny.

"I think the narrative of people trying to make something that it's not is just taking sensationalism to try to get some clicks, and all the other stuff," White said.

Clark has yet to address the high-five moment, but scrutiny has become more pressing as Indiana sits at 5-5 with weeks to go before the All-Star break.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark had 10 points on 4-of-14 from the field against the Liberty. New York is 7-4 on the year.

Fox News’ Alejandro Avila contributed to this report.