Indiana Hoosiers

Fernando Mendoza's brother enters transfer portal after Indiana wins national title

Alberto Mendoza reportedly had a helping hand in bringing Fernando to Indiana

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fernando Mendoza’s brother made his decision about his playing future after the Indiana Hoosiers secured the national championship in a win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Alberto Mendoza, who was Fernando’s backup during the 2025 season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal. He shared a post from On3, confirming the decision. He appeared in nine games this season for the national champions, making 18 completions for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

Alberto Mendoza warms up for practice

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 17, 2026. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

He joined Indiana in 2024 when head coach Curt Cignetti took over the team. He only appeared in one game in 2024. Kurtis Rourke was the Hoosiers’ quarterback at the time.

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal before the start of the 2025 season. It proved to be one of the best moves of the college football offseason. Alberto Mendoza played a major role in the transfer, according to The Athletic.

COOPER MANNING REVEALS WHETHER ARCH WAS EVER ENTERING DRAFT, IF HE COULD PULL UNCLE ELI'S ANTICS NEXT YEAR

The Mendoza brothers at the Big Ten Championship

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) walk on field for warm ups before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 6, 2025. (Aaron Doster/Imagn Images)

It didn’t appear that Alberto Mendoza had a path of winning the starting quarterback job next season. Former 

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover committed to Indiana via the transfer portal and his presence will help Indiana reload for a shot at back-to-back championships.

The Mendoza brothers pose for a picture

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16), Greg Cambell (center) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose after the 2025 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on Jan. 1, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

It’s unclear where he may land. There are still a few schools that will be in the market for a quarterback going into the 2026 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

