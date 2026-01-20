Fernando Mendoza's brother enters transfer portal after Indiana wins national title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fernando Mendoza’s brother made his decision about his playing future after the Indiana Hoosiers secured the national championship in a win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Alberto Mendoza, who was Fernando’s backup during the 2025 season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal. He shared a post from On3, confirming the decision. He appeared in nine games this season for the national champions, making 18 completions for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

He joined Indiana in 2024 when head coach Curt Cignetti took over the team. He only appeared in one game in 2024. Kurtis Rourke was the Hoosiers’ quarterback at the time.

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal before the start of the 2025 season. It proved to be one of the best moves of the college football offseason. Alberto Mendoza played a major role in the transfer, according to The Athletic.

It didn’t appear that Alberto Mendoza had a path of winning the starting quarterback job next season. Former

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover committed to Indiana via the transfer portal and his presence will help Indiana reload for a shot at back-to-back championships.

It’s unclear where he may land. There are still a few schools that will be in the market for a quarterback going into the 2026 season.