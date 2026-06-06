Caitlin Clark's Fever blow double-digit lead to Liberty in another disastrous collapse

Caitlin Clark was part of another disastrous collapse on Saturday night, as the Indiana Fever blew a double-digit lead to the New York Liberty.

After the Fever led by as many as 12 in the second half, the Liberty stormed back, capitalizing on Indiana turnovers to secure an 83-75 victory. Blowing leads is becoming a recurring trend for Clark's squad, which has suffered similar collapses against the Washington Mystics and Golden State Valkyries this season.

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The Liberty pulled off the win without superstar Sabrina Ionescu, who was sidelined Saturday due to a lingering injury.

Clark endured one of the worst shooting nights of her career, making just four of 14 shots from the field while committing three turnovers. She finished just one miss shy of matching the worst shooting performance of her career, when she went just 3-for-14 against the Golden State Valkyries last season.

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But Clark wasn't the Fever's biggest problem on Saturday. Star teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for eight turnovers and a 36.1 field goal percentage.

For the Fever, who entered the season as championship contenders, the first 10 games have fallen well short of expectations, as scrutiny continues to mount on head coach Stephanie White.

The Fever's next game comes on the road against the Washington Mystics, with Indiana looking to avoid slipping to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.