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Caitlin Clark's Fever blow double-digit lead to Liberty in another disastrous collapse

Clark made just four of 14 field goals while teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for eight turnovers

By Jackson Thompson OutKick
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Is Caitlin Clark wearing a target on her back as she rises to stardom? | The Facility Video

Is Caitlin Clark wearing a target on her back as she rises to stardom? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy reacts to the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game, including the hard foul on Caitlin Clark and the scuffle that followed. Shady weighs in on whether Clark is being targeted as her star continues to rise in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark was part of another disastrous collapse on Saturday night, as the Indiana Fever blew a double-digit lead to the New York Liberty.

After the Fever led by as many as 12 in the second half, the Liberty stormed back, capitalizing on Indiana turnovers to secure an 83-75 victory. Blowing leads is becoming a recurring trend for Clark's squad, which has suffered similar collapses against the Washington Mystics and Golden State Valkyries this season.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks to pass ball past New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones at Barclays Center

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks to pass the ball past New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones in the first quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 6, 2026. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

The Liberty pulled off the win without superstar Sabrina Ionescu, who was sidelined Saturday due to a lingering injury.

Clark endured one of the worst shooting nights of her career, making just four of 14 shots from the field while committing three turnovers. She finished just one miss shy of matching the worst shooting performance of her career, when she went just 3-for-14 against the Golden State Valkyries last season.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks to head coach Stephanie White at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks with head coach Stephanie White during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 13, 2025. (IMAGN)

But Clark wasn't the Fever's biggest problem on Saturday. Star teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for eight turnovers and a 36.1 field goal percentage.

For the Fever, who entered the season as championship contenders, the first 10 games have fallen well short of expectations, as scrutiny continues to mount on head coach Stephanie White.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looking on during a basketball game at Target Center

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center on July 1, 2025. (Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

The Fever's next game comes on the road against the Washington Mystics, with Indiana looking to avoid slipping to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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